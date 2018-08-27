Getty Images

Call it a comeback: Murray, Wawrinka win US Open returns

Associated PressAug 27, 2018, 10:28 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Andy Murray pumped his fist and then did it again, exulting as if he had just won his match.

Actually, he was still one point away. But considering all the pain Murray has experienced in his hip, sprinting toward the net to chase down a drop volley and put it away was something to celebrate.

Murray and Stan Wawrinka, a pair of former U.S. Open champions, both were winners Monday in their return to the tournament after having to miss it last year.

Wawrinka ousted No. 8 seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-2, 7-5, while Murray eliminated James Duckworth 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

Both felt good physically, though not quite as good about their chances of contending for the title.

Murray hadn’t played in a Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon last year, before needing hip surgery that has limited him to just eight matches this year. He said before the weekend it wasn’t realistic to think he could win this U.S. Open, and the 2012 champion was asked after the match what would have needed to happen for him to change his tune.

“I would have been able to train and practice a lot more than what I have done. I would have played more matches in the buildup to the tournament. I mean, there’s many, many things that I would have wanted to change to be considered a contender,” he said.

“I don’t think anything changes after today. I think I’m still just taking it one match at a time. Yeah, I mean, this is the first time I have played four sets in 14 months, so, you know, I just have to wait and see how I pull up tomorrow.”

Wawrinka has a little more reason for hope. The 2016 champion couldn’t defend his title last year and needed two left knee surgeries, but has had some good results this summer. He also eliminated Dimitrov in the first round at Wimbledon, won a couple matches in Toronto before falling to top-ranked Rafael Nadal, and took Roger Federer to three sets in the quarterfinals in Cincinnati.

“I think if you look the last few months, if I separate just my level, just the way I’m playing, the way I’m moving like in practice match or in a match, yeah, for sure my level is really high,” Wawrinka said. “I know that, and I’m confident with that.”

But the three-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged there were enough questions about his fitness to keep him from thinking too big. He received a wild card into the tournament from the U.S. Tennis Association after his ranking fell too low to qualify directly.

“This year is kind of a transition year,” he said. “I want to really play well, win as much as I can, get better ranking, finish the year well.”

Murray faces a possible third-round match with 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro, who’s ranked No. 3. He said he’ll practice far less now than he used to at Grand Slams, so it’s unclear how much better he could get by then. But he improved as Monday went on and hopes that continues.

“I made some quite good moves. Like the second to the last point of the match, I moved pretty quickly up to the drop volley and stuff and kind of maintained my serving speeds throughout the match, as well,” he said. “So there was some good stuff, but I think I can get better.”

Dropouts, withdrawals lead to calls for WTA rules changes

AP Photo
Associated PressAug 27, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut Open tournament director Anne Worcester heard the same story over and over last week from top players who had committed to her event, the final WTA tuneup before the U.S. Open.

They had an injury or an illness and while it was nothing serious, with the major in New York coming up … well, you understand.

Worcester believes it’s time for the WTA to look at its rules and its schedule and consider making some changes to better serve the tournaments that want to put on a good show, the fans who spend money to see top players and the players who are often stretched too thin over an 11-month season.

“It’s not just our week, the week before the U.S. Open,” she said. “If you look at the women’s tennis tour, especially this summer, there have been too many withdrawals and retirements.”

The problem was acute in New Haven. The tournament lost top seed Simona Halep, who withdrew on Monday after playing in two consecutive finals. The official reason was a sore right Achilles.

“It’s tough to make this decision,” Halep said. “But I have to. I have to rest.”

Sixth-seeded Ashleigh Barty, seventh-seeded Kiki Bertens – who won just days before in Cincinnati – and Johanna Konta all withdrew, citing a virus.

Others tried, but couldn’t make it through the week. American CoCo Vandeweghe, who like Halep received a wild card into the tournament, retired from her first-round match with an ankle injury. Three-time champion and third-seeded Petra Kvitova made it to the quarterfinals before leaving after one set with a sore shoulder. Reigning Olympic champion Monica Puig left her semifinal match after eight games with an abdominal strain.

As a result, Carla Suarez Navarro made it to Saturday’s final while completing just one full match and fewer than four sets.

Worcester said she believed all of those who dropped out wanted to play and were not making frivolous decisions. Many top players prefer not to play at all the week before a Grand Slam, and those that do tend to be cautious with anything that could prevent them from playing for the bigger title, prize money and prestige.

All those who dropped out of New Haven, where the champion receives just over $136,000, are expected to play in New York, where players earn $20,000 more than that just for winning two singles matches.

Worcester said the real issue is the WTA’s circuit structure and long season.

In addition to the majors, the WTA has four Premier Mandatory events: Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and Beijing. A player must also compete in four of the Premier 5 tournaments – Doha, Rome, Wuhan, Montreal and Cincinnati – and two of 12 other premier events, of which New Haven is one.

That would be fine, Worcester said, if they weren’t also being drawn into so many other smaller tournaments around the world. That, she said, results in tired and injured players who end up missing or dropping out of premier-level events.

“We have too many international-level tournaments on the WTA Tour, with a play-down rule that is nowhere near as strong as it needs to be,” she said. “Players should only be allowed to play down to that international level in very specific, discrete situations and right now it’s too easy for too many top-10 players to play down.”

Worcester said she’s been told the WTA may add a couple more premier-level dates earlier in the summer, which could allow Connecticut to move away from the week before the U.S. Open.

She’d also like to find a structure that would allow top players who play deep into one tournament the ability to get an extra day of rest before the next tournament. That would mean adjusting the size of the main draw to allow more byes.

The WTA, asked to respond to the criticism, issued a statement saying it is always willing to look at changes that will make the tour better.

“It is disappointing when withdrawals occur as the players want to compete and we want our fans to be able to count on seeing their favorite stars at their local tournaments,” the organization said. “We are confident that our calendar allows players to commit to a schedule that best suits their individual needs and goals while delivering an exciting product to our fans.”

U.S. Open 2018: What to know

AP Images
Associated PressAug 26, 2018, 7:23 PM EDT
NEW YORK — A little more than a year ago, Sloane Stephens was ranked outside of the top 950 as she tried to work her way back toward the top of tennis after foot surgery. By the time the U.S. Open was over, she was a Grand Slam champion for the first time and soaring up the rankings.

On Monday, the No. 3-seeded Stephens will begin the defense of a major title for the first time, facing 80th-ranked Evgeniya Rodina of Russia at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium.

“Going back again and knowing that you held the trophy there once before is super-cool. I think that it’ll be fun. There will be a lot of different pressure and a lot of excitement and a lot of stress,” Stephens said. “Whether I lose first round or win the tournament again, I know I’m going to do my absolute best and that’s all I can ask myself.”

Her success at Flushing Meadows in 2017 is emblematic of the wide-open nature of women’s tennis ever since 23-time major champion Serena Williams left the tour for a hiatus while she was pregnant. At four of the past six majors, the titlist was a first-time Grand Slam champ: Jelena Ostapenko at the French Open and Stephens in New York in 2017; Caroline Wozniacki at the Australian Open and Simona Halep in Paris in 2018.

Consistency at the majors hasn’t exactly been that quartet’s hallmark. Current No. 1 Halep lost in the first round at last year’s U.S. Open and this year’s Australian Open. Ostapenko did the same at Roland Garros this year. Wozniacki exited in the second round at two of the past four Slams.

Stephens has been boom or bust lately, too, collecting a pair of runs to finals and a trio of opening-round defeats at the five major tournaments she’s entered since the foot operation.

“You can’t let the lows get you too low,” the 25-year-old American said, “and you can’t let the highs get you too high.”

Here is what else to know before play starts on the blue hard courts of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament:

DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK

Six-time champion Williams returns to the U.S. Open on Monday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium against 68th-ranked Magda Linette of Poland. Williams missed the tournament a year ago because she gave birth on Sept. 1. “I feel like everything is just different, in terms of: I’m living a different life. I’m playing the U.S. Open as a mom,” Williams said. “It’s just new and it’s fresh.” She is coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon but has lost three of her past four matches. Williams could face her older sister, Venus, in the third round.

BIG 4 REUNION

For the first time since Wimbledon in June 2017, a tournament will have the entire Big Four in the field: five-time U.S. Open champion Roger Federer , defending champ Rafael Nadal , two-time winner Novak Djokovic and 2012 champion Andy Murray. They have won 49 of the past 54 Slam titles and the last three Olympic singles golds and have been ranked No. 1 every week for the last 14+ years. Djokovic – who could face Federer in the quarterfinals – and Murray sat out the U.S. Open last year because of injuries. Also back is 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka, who couldn’t defend his title because of a bad knee.

WHOSE TURN IS IT?

It’s been a question asked for years, yet it still remains without an answer: Which youngster will assert himself and break up the dominance at the top of men’s tennis? Alexander Zverev, a 21-year-old German who recently began working with Ivan Lendl, hopes he’ll be the one, but there is a crop of up-and-comers worth watching.

A SECOND ROOF

For so many years, and through so much rain, the U.S. Open operated without any possibility of playing despite bad weather, resulting in a series of Monday men’s finals pushed back from Sunday. Now there are two retractable roofs: the one added to Arthur Ashe Stadium that’s been in use for the past two years, and the one at the rebuilt 14,069-seat Armstrong arena, which will host night sessions, too. It’s the culmination of a five-year, $600 million project that remade the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

SERVE CLOCKS

Serve clocks make their debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament, allowing everyone to see the countdown on courtside digital readouts as players get 25 seconds to start a point. Clocks also will time the 7-minute pre-match period, from the players’ walk-on through the coin toss and the warmup. Also new at the 2018 U.S. Open: electronic line-calling on every court.