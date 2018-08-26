AP Images

US OPEN ’18: From Sloane; Serena to new roof, what to know

Associated PressAug 26, 2018, 7:23 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) A little more than a year ago, Sloane Stephens was ranked outside of the top 950 as she tried to work her way back toward the top of tennis after foot surgery. By the time the U.S. Open was over, she was a Grand Slam champion for the first time and soaring up the rankings.

On Monday, the No. 3-seeded Stephens will begin the defense of a major title for the first time, facing 80th-ranked Evgeniya Rodina of Russia at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium.

“Going back again and knowing that you held the trophy there once before is super-cool. I think that it’ll be fun. There will be a lot of different pressure and a lot of excitement and a lot of stress,” Stephens said. “Whether I lose first round or win the tournament again, I know I’m going to do my absolute best and that’s all I can ask myself.”

Her success at Flushing Meadows in 2017 is emblematic of the wide-open nature of women’s tennis ever since 23-time major champion Serena Williams left the tour for a hiatus while she was pregnant. At four of the past six majors, the titlist was a first-time Grand Slam champ: Jelena Ostapenko at the French Open and Stephens in New York in 2017; Caroline Wozniacki at the Australian Open and Simona Halep in Paris in 2018.

Consistency at the majors hasn’t exactly been that quartet’s hallmark. Current No. 1 Halep lost in the first round at last year’s U.S. Open and this year’s Australian Open. Ostapenko did the same at Roland Garros this year. Wozniacki exited in the second round at two of the past four Slams.

Stephens has been boom or bust lately, too, collecting a pair of runs to finals and a trio of opening-round defeats at the five major tournaments she’s entered since the foot operation.

“You can’t let the lows get you too low,” the 25-year-old American said, “and you can’t let the highs get you too high.”

Here is what else to know before play starts on the blue hard courts of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament:

DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK

Six-time champion Williams returns to the U.S. Open on Monday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium against 68th-ranked Magda Linette of Poland. Williams missed the tournament a year ago because she gave birth on Sept. 1. “I feel like everything is just different, in terms of: I’m living a different life. I’m playing the U.S. Open as a mom,” Williams said. “It’s just new and it’s fresh.” She is coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon but has lost three of her past four matches. Williams could face her older sister, Venus, in the third round.

BIG 4 REUNION

For the first time since Wimbledon in June 2017, a tournament will have the entire Big Four in the field: five-time U.S. Open champion Roger Federer , defending champ Rafael Nadal , two-time winner Novak Djokovic and 2012 champion Andy Murray. They have won 49 of the past 54 Slam titles and the last three Olympic singles golds and have been ranked No. 1 every week for the last 14+ years. Djokovic – who could face Federer in the quarterfinals – and Murray sat out the U.S. Open last year because of injuries. Also back is 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka, who couldn’t defend his title because of a bad knee.

WHOSE TURN IS IT?

It’s been a question asked for years, yet it still remains without an answer: Which youngster will assert himself and break up the dominance at the top of men’s tennis? Alexander Zverev, a 21-year-old German who recently began working with Ivan Lendl, hopes he’ll be the one, but there is a crop of up-and-comers worth watching.

A SECOND ROOF

For so many years, and through so much rain, the U.S. Open operated without any possibility of playing despite bad weather, resulting in a series of Monday men’s finals pushed back from Sunday. Now there are two retractable roofs: the one added to Arthur Ashe Stadium that’s been in use for the past two years, and the one at the rebuilt 14,069-seat Armstrong arena, which will host night sessions, too. It’s the culmination of a five-year, $600 million project that remade the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

SERVE CLOCKS

Serve clocks make their debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament, allowing everyone to see the countdown on courtside digital readouts as players get 25 seconds to start a point. Clocks also will time the 7-minute pre-match period, from the players’ walk-on through the coin toss and the warmup. Also new at the 2018 U.S. Open: electronic line-calling on every court.

McEnroe helps U.S. Open’s Armstrong Stadium open for business


Associated PressAug 22, 2018, 5:24 PM EDT
NEW YORK — John McEnroe looked up at a closed roof above Louis Armstrong Stadium, an entirely different view from his playing days.

Minutes later, the roof was open and McEnroe was serving, volleying – and racket throwing – making the U.S. Open’s newest stadium feel like old times.

The rebuilt Armstrong was officially opened Wednesday and will be set for the year’s final Grand Slam tournament starting Monday.

The old No. 1 stadium will seat 14,000 and gives the U.S. Open two retractable-roof stadiums. The roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium has been operational since 2016.

“We’re on our way here,” McEnroe told the crowd during the dedication ceremony, which featured a jazz performance led by Wynton Marsalis as a tribute to Armstrong.

McEnroe, who won all four of his U.S. Open singles titles in the old Armstrong, then joined brother Patrick in a doubles match against fellow Americans Michael Chang and James Blake after the roof had been opened. He dropped his racket to the court in a pretend tantrum after his brother missed a shot.

The new Armstrong completed the final stage of a five-year, $600 million project that remade the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. A new Grandstand had previously opened, and the new stadium sits almost entirely in the footprint for the original Armstrong and Grandstand.

McEnroe, who grew up nearby, didn’t know what would become of Armstrong, which had been the main stadium at the U.S. Open from 1978 until Ashe opened in 1997. McEnroe’s U.S. Open playing career was done by then, so being able to come back to Armstrong was particularly meaningful to him.

“We weren’t sure what was going to happen,” he said, “and finally not only did they put this unbelievable roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium, but they decided to redesign this facility here, this court and build this … and I know the players are going to be super excited and as a New Yorker and a Queens boy I couldn’t be prouder of this stadium.”

Serena Williams No. 17 seed for U.S. Open


Associated PressAug 21, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
Serena Williams is seeded No. 17 for the U.S. Open, nine spots higher than her current ranking of No. 26.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the seedings for the main draws of women’s and men’s singles on Tuesday.

Williams was put one place behind her older sister, Venus.

The draw for the tournament is Thursday. Play begins Monday.

This will be the third Grand Slam tournament of Williams’ return to competition since she gave birth to a daughter during the 2017 U.S. Open last September, then dealt with health complications.

The 23-time major champion, who turns 37 next month, was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July.