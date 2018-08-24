Man United, Tottenham matchup highlights Matchweek 3 Premier League odds

The typically cautious approach might not work so well for Manchester United, leaving the question of whether opening it up might cater to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Manchester United is a +155 favorite on the Premier League odds with Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +185 in a Matchweek 3 matchup on Monday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +220 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 2.5 goals.

While Manchester United has posted shutout victories in its last four home fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, it is coming off a shock defeat last week against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The scenario suggests that Manchester United will need to be more aggressive than it usually is, upping the chance that both teams will score (-135 yes, +105 no), which has not been the case in seven of their last eight meetings. Tottenham is one of the league’s top sides and offers -195 on the double chance.

Harry Kane (+115 anytime scorer, +350 first goal scorer) is also facing a Manchester United back line that isn’t yet shipshape, suggesting he has a chance to score for the second game in a row.

Wolverhampton (+1000) is the week’s biggest home underdog as it takes on defending champion Manchester City (-425, draw +550) in a Saturday matchup. The Wolves have nothing to lose by trying to go to toe-to-toe against Kevin De Bruyne-less Manchester City. It’s even money on both teams to score, with the over (-120) on the 3.0 total something that Manchester City and might cover on its own.

Bournemouth (+155) and Everton (+165, draw +245) offers the tightest moneyline of this week, and each team’s offensive potency indicates this could be a back-and-forth game. All both teams to score props are worth considering, including the +300 prop on both teams to score in a tie game. Everton winger Richarlison (+225) is a value play as an anytime goal scorer, even though he’s netted three in two games.

Both Arsenal (-290) and West Ham United (+700, draw +425) have lost their first two league games, but the upshot for host Arsenal is that it has won or drawn its last six matches against the London-rival Hammers. However, with Arsenal showing some leaks defensively and West Ham having attackers such as Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko in good form, the Hammers should be good for goals.

More adventurous bettors might look at West Ham on the double chance (+230), or even for a shock win.

Watford (+150) hosts Crystal Palace (+190, draw +220) in a Sunday matchup and the Hornets have failed to win any of their last seven league games against the Eagles, who hung in with Liverpool until stoppage time last Monday. It wouldn’t be a shock for Crystal Palace to wrest away an away win, with Wilfried Zaha (+210 anytime, +600 first goal scorer) tallying.

And Newcastle United (+425) has won four games and drawn twice in its last seven home games against Chelsea (-155, draw +290). However, the Blues have tightened up their passing game under new manager Maurizio Sarri, which gives them a good chance to net an away win.

Five of Newcastle’s last six home games against Chelsea have had at least three goals.

