Man United, Tottenham matchup highlights Matchweek 3 Premier League odds

OddsSharkAug 24, 2018, 7:53 AM EDT
The typically cautious approach might not work so well for Manchester United, leaving the question of whether opening it up might cater to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Manchester United is a +155 favorite on the Premier League odds with Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +185 in a Matchweek 3 matchup on Monday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +220 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 2.5 goals.

While Manchester United has posted shutout victories in its last four home fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, it is coming off a shock defeat last week against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The scenario suggests that Manchester United will need to be more aggressive than it usually is, upping the chance that both teams will score (-135 yes, +105 no), which has not been the case in seven of their last eight meetings. Tottenham is one of the league’s top sides and offers -195 on the double chance.

Harry Kane (+115 anytime scorer, +350 first goal scorer) is also facing a Manchester United back line that isn’t yet shipshape, suggesting he has a chance to score for the second game in a row.

Wolverhampton (+1000) is the week’s biggest home underdog as it takes on defending champion Manchester City (-425, draw +550) in a Saturday matchup. The Wolves have nothing to lose by trying to go to toe-to-toe against Kevin De Bruyne-less Manchester City. It’s even money on both teams to score, with the over (-120) on the 3.0 total something that Manchester City and might cover on its own.

Bournemouth (+155) and Everton (+165, draw +245) offers the tightest moneyline of this week, and each team’s offensive potency indicates this could be a back-and-forth game. All both teams to score props are worth considering, including the +300 prop on both teams to score in a tie game. Everton winger Richarlison (+225) is a value play as an anytime goal scorer, even though he’s netted three in two games.

Both Arsenal (-290) and West Ham United (+700, draw +425) have lost their first two league games, but the upshot for host Arsenal is that it has won or drawn its last six matches against the London-rival Hammers. However, with Arsenal showing some leaks defensively and West Ham having attackers such as Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko in good form, the Hammers should be good for goals.

More adventurous bettors might look at West Ham on the double chance (+230), or even for a shock win.

Watford (+150) hosts Crystal Palace (+190, draw +220) in a Sunday matchup and the Hornets have failed to win any of their last seven league games against the Eagles, who hung in with Liverpool until stoppage time last Monday. It wouldn’t be a shock for Crystal Palace to wrest away an away win, with Wilfried Zaha (+210 anytime, +600 first goal scorer) tallying.

And Newcastle United (+425) has won four games and drawn twice in its last seven home games  against Chelsea (-155, draw +290). However, the Blues have tightened up their passing game under new manager Maurizio Sarri, which gives them a good chance to net an away win.

Five of Newcastle’s last six home games against Chelsea have had at least three goals.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal in spotlight on Premier League Matchweek 2 Betting Lines

OddsSharkAug 17, 2018, 8:20 AM EDT
With both teams under new sideline leadership, it could be a good time to take a chance on Arsenal flipping the script against Chelsea.

Chelsea is a -130 favorite on the EPL Matchweek 2 betting lines with Arsenal coming back at +335 for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +285 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 3.0 goals. Chelsea is 5-0-1 in its last six EPL home games against Arsenal, but that trend took place under Arsene Wenger and the Gunners are now adapting to new manager Unai Emery.

Chelsea, which is also adapting to new manager Maurizio Sarri, won comfortably in its opener against lightweight Huddersfield Town, with Eden Hazard (+150 to score any time, +500 to score the first goal) showing great form. Laying chalk is defensible, but there is something to be said for being experimental in the early phase of the season.

Both newly promoted Cardiff City (+210) and Newcastle (+145, draw +205) could be anxious to avoid having nothing to show after two games, which could lead to a low-risk game. The host Bluebirds are -180 on the double chance as manager Neil Warnock attempts to get his first win against Newcastle’s Rafa Benitez, coming in 0-4-1 all-time.

Tottenham at -400 on the Premier League odds this weekend, hopeful that Harry Kane has played off some of the post-World Cup rust, could open the floodgates against Fulham (+1000, draw +475), which is still adjusting to the top flight. There is good value with Tottenham at minus-1.5 goals (-130) and over on the 3.0 total (-125).

Everton (-115) has some relief on the injury front since Richarlison (calf) might be good to go against Southampton (+350, draw +235). Everton also has six clean sheets in its last 13 home fixtures against the Saints, suggesting there’s value with the under on the 2.5 goals total (-145) and on Everton keeping a clean sheet (+125).

Burnley (+135) hosts Watford (+230, draw +200) in a Sunday matchup which will be just three days after the Clarets won an Europa League match. Burnley has three clean sheets in a row and has won or drew seven of its last eight matches against Watford, whose away record last season would make a skeptic of anyone. Whether playing in Europe for the first time in 52 years affects Burnley likely won’t come into play just yet.

Brighton (+425) beat Manchester United (-135, draw +245) in their home fixture last season, albeit for it only the second time in 19 tries. Brighton (+110 on the double chance) might have a nothing-to-lose attitude while heavily favored Manchester United works to rebuild cohesion as Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young re-integrate into the lineup.

Man City v. Arsenal Clash Highlights EPL Matchweek 1 Odds Slate

OddsSharkAug 10, 2018, 11:02 AM EDT
Manchester City at even money is hard to pass on, since its recent form against Arsenal might offset the absence of stars trickling back into training after the World Cup last month.

Manchester City is a -110 away favorite with Arsenal getting +280 at home on the EPL Matchweek 1 odds on Sunday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +275 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 3.5 goals. The defending champions are 5-2-0 (wins-draws-losses) in their last seven matches against Arsenal in all competitions, and every match had either three or four goals scored.

While Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are unlikely to get the start, Manchester City can still count on Fernandinho to keep its midfield together. Leroy Sane has also scored in three of his last six starts against Arsenal.

Arsenal, playing its first competitive game under manager Unai Emery, could have some element of surprise going for it in the form of new tactics built around playmaking midfielder Mesut Ozil. Arsenal believers might want to look at the percentage play of a win/draw double chance at -110. A draw with both teams scoring offers +325.

Manchester United (-190) hosts Leicester City (+600, +280 draw) in the lone Friday betting matchup. With big names such as Paul Pogba and Jamie Vardy on post-World Cup breathers, it could be a scrambly game with ample scoring chances at each end. The price on Manchester United to win with each team scoring and the total going over 2.5 is +150.

Newcastle United (+275) is a home underdog against Tottenham Hotspur (+100, +240 draw), which is waiting on the fitness of no fewer than six mainstays who have myriad aches and pains, including striker Harry Kane. Newcastle is worth taking on the double chance (win/draw) and the under on the 2.5 total offers -125.

Bournemouth (-120) shouldn’t have any reason to stay in low gear against newly promoted Cardiff City (+335, +250 draw), whose roster upgrades have mostly come from lower leagues. The Cherries are offering +250 to cover the minus-1.5 goals line.

Wolverhampton (+130) was aggressive in the transfer market after winning promotion from the championship, while Everton (+220, +220 draw) expects to push for the top six after its big summer of signing of Richarlison in the midfield. Each team should be capable of scoring in what could become a wide-open game.

And talk that Liverpool (-450) might challenge for the title has zapped their moneyline betting value against West Ham United (+1200, +525 draw) in a Sunday betting matchup. With Fabinho and Naby Keita shoring up their midfield, Liverpool should be more a cohesive team than last year’s offense-oriented, defensively-dodgy iteration and they’re offering +105 for a shutout win.

