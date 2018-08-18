YouTube

Massachusetts man wins Mount Washington bike race

Associated PressAug 18, 2018, 7:39 PM EDT
PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. — A 30-year-old Massachusetts man won Saturday’s bicycle race up Mount Washington, the highest peak in the northeastern United States.

Barry Miller, of Beverly, Massachusetts, was the top finisher in the Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb up the 7.6-mile ascent to the summit of the 6,288-foot peak in 53 minutes and 34 seconds.

Miller was followed by Drake Deuel, 20, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Erik Levinsohn, 28 of New Haven, Connecticut.

In the women’s race, 40-year-old Aimee Vassee, of Longmont, Colorado, finished the course in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 5 seconds. She was followed Stefanie Sydlik, of Pittsburg, and Kristen Roberts of Reading Massachusetts.

The start of Saturday’s race was delayed two hours due to rain, fog and heavy clouds.

Last year’s top male finisher wasn’t in the race this year, nor were any of last year’s other top seven finishers.

Vasse defended her title as reigning champion in the climb. She won the race from 2004 to 2006. After a long absence, she returned last year and won in her fastest time yet.

Riders deal with a steep grade averaging 12 percent and rising to 22 percent at the finish, as well as Mount Washington’s unpredictable weather.

The race raises money for the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany, New Hampshire, which provides environmental and recreational education for children, schools, and families.

Australian cycling star Simon Gerrans to retire

AP Photo
Associated PressAug 7, 2018, 8:46 AM EDT
SYDNEY — Simon Gerrans, who won two stages of the Tour de France and is the only Australian to have won two of cycling’s one-day classics, has announced he will retire at the end of the 2018 season.

Gerrans is one of only seven Australians to have worn the leader’s yellow jersey in the Tour de France. He also won stages of the Giro d’Italia and the Spanish Vuelta and won the Milan-San Remo and Liege-Bastogne-Liege races which are among cycling’s five one-day classics, which are collectively known as the Monuments.

In an open letter published Tuesday on the website of his BMW Racing Team, Gerrans said he was ready to change careers.

“Although I feel that I am still performing at a good level physically, my passion for the sport is not what it used to be,” he said. “Professional cycling is too hard unless you are able to commit wholeheartedly.”

Gerrans, who turned professional in 2005, rode the Tour de France for the BMC team this year. He finishes with 33 career victories, winning his home tour – the Tour Down Under – four times.

“When I look back over my racing career my fondest memories don’t come from winning Classics or Grand Tour stages but the happiness and joy my victories created for the team and people close to me,” Gerrans said.

Vincenzo Nibali has ‘successful’ surgery on broken back

AP Photo
Associated PressJul 31, 2018, 8:16 PM EDT
MILAN — Vincenzo Nibali will return to training in a few days after undergoing back surgery following a crash in the Tour de France.

Nibali broke his 10th vertebra on the famous climb up to Alpe d’Huez on July 19 when a fan caught their camera strap on his handlebars.

The Bahrain Merida team says its 33-year-old rider “has undergone a successful surgery” at the La Madonnina clinic in Milan.

The statement on Tuesday adds that the operation “consisted of the injection of biocompatible cement into the body of the vertebra.”

Nibali will be released on Wednesday and can return to training on a static bike in a few days. He will then resume training on the road with an eye on the Spanish Vuelta, starting Aug. 25, as well as the World Championships road race on Sept. 30.

Nibali won the Tour de France in 2014 and the Giro d’Italia twice, in 2013 and 2016. He won the Vuelta in 2010.