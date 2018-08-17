Santa Anita, Keeneland, Del Mar are Breeders’ Cup sites

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) The Breeders’ Cup has chosen Santa Anita, Keeneland and Del Mar to host its World Championships from 2019-2021 respectively, continuing its recent venue rotation between California and Kentucky tracks.
Santa Anita will host the season-ending event for a record 10th time in Nov. 1-2, 2019. Kentucky-based Keeneland (Nov. 6-7, 2020) and Del Mar (Nov. 5-6, 2021) will present the races for the second time each after debuting as venues in 2015 and 2017 respectively.
Breeders’ Cup president and CEO Craig Fravel noted those tracks’ success with the event in a release on Friday and added we “look forward to building upon past triumphs.”
Louisville’s Churchill Downs will host races on Nov. 2-3. The last Breeders’ Cup held outside California and Kentucky was at New Jersey’s Monmouth Park in 2007.
DEL MAR, Calif. — Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza is wearing a neck brace while recovering at his San Diego home after fracturing a vertebra during a training accident at Del Mar.
Agent Brian Beach says on Twitter that the 46-year-old rider spent 11 days in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.
Espinoza says he initially thought he might be paralyzed after the July 22 fall at the track north of San Diego. He told ABC affiliate KGTV in San Diego that his body was numb and he could only move his right arm.
The jockey says the first time he cried was when he first started moving his right leg and by the time he got to the hospital he started moving his other leg.
Espinoza says his left arm is still numb. He will be in the neck brace for six weeks and hopes to make a full recovery.
He was exercising Bobby Abu Dhabi during morning workouts when the horse had an apparent heart attack and threw Espinoza off. Bobby Abu Dhabi died.
Espinoza rode American Pharoah to a sweep of the Triple Crown in 2015.
OCEANPORT, N.J. — Good Magic, the 1-2 favorite, rolled to a three-length victory in the $1 million Haskell Invitational on Sunday at Monmouth Park.
The colt, ridden by Jose Ortiz, took command on the final turn and opened a clear lead on the way to the third win in an eight-race career.
Trained by Chad Brown, Good Magic made his first start since the Preakness where he pressed the pace in the slop against ultimate winner Justify before finishing fourth.
Justify, retired last week, went to complete the sweep of the Triple Crown in the Belmont Stakes.
With the Haskell win, Good Magic is positioned to assume the leadership role among the active 3-year-olds. Last year’s Eclipse Award winner as champion juvenile will next head to Saratoga for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes on Aug. 25, according to Brown.
Good Magic paid $3, $2.40 and $2.40. Bravazo was second, returning $4 and $2.60. Lone Sailor paid $2.60 to show.
The time was 1:50.01 for the 1 1/8 miles.