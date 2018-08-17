Chelsea vs. Arsenal in spotlight on Premier League Matchweek 2 Betting Lines

OddsSharkAug 17, 2018, 8:20 AM EDT
With both teams under new sideline leadership, it could be a good time to take a chance on Arsenal flipping the script against Chelsea.

Chelsea is a -130 favorite on the EPL Matchweek 2 betting lines with Arsenal coming back at +335 for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +285 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 3.0 goals. Chelsea is 5-0-1 in its last six EPL home games against Arsenal, but that trend took place under Arsene Wenger and the Gunners are now adapting to new manager Unai Emery.

Chelsea, which is also adapting to new manager Maurizio Sarri, won comfortably in its opener against lightweight Huddersfield Town, with Eden Hazard (+150 to score any time, +500 to score the first goal) showing great form. Laying chalk is defensible, but there is something to be said for being experimental in the early phase of the season.

Both newly promoted Cardiff City (+210) and Newcastle (+145, draw +205) could be anxious to avoid having nothing to show after two games, which could lead to a low-risk game. The host Bluebirds are -180 on the double chance as manager Neil Warnock attempts to get his first win against Newcastle’s Rafa Benitez, coming in 0-4-1 all-time.

Tottenham at -400 on the Premier League odds this weekend, hopeful that Harry Kane has played off some of the post-World Cup rust, could open the floodgates against Fulham (+1000, draw +475), which is still adjusting to the top flight. There is good value with Tottenham at minus-1.5 goals (-130) and over on the 3.0 total (-125).

Everton (-115) has some relief on the injury front since Richarlison (calf) might be good to go against Southampton (+350, draw +235). Everton also has six clean sheets in its last 13 home fixtures against the Saints, suggesting there’s value with the under on the 2.5 goals total (-145) and on Everton keeping a clean sheet (+125).

Burnley (+135) hosts Watford (+230, draw +200) in a Sunday matchup which will be just three days after the Clarets won an Europa League match. Burnley has three clean sheets in a row and has won or drew seven of its last eight matches against Watford, whose away record last season would make a skeptic of anyone. Whether playing in Europe for the first time in 52 years affects Burnley likely won’t come into play just yet.

Brighton (+425) beat Manchester United (-135, draw +245) in their home fixture last season, albeit for it only the second time in 19 tries. Brighton (+110 on the double chance) might have a nothing-to-lose attitude while heavily favored Manchester United works to rebuild cohesion as Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young re-integrate into the lineup.

Man City v. Arsenal Clash Highlights EPL Matchweek 1 Odds Slate

OddsSharkAug 10, 2018, 11:02 AM EDT
Manchester City at even money is hard to pass on, since its recent form against Arsenal might offset the absence of stars trickling back into training after the World Cup last month.

Manchester City is a -110 away favorite with Arsenal getting +280 at home on the EPL Matchweek 1 odds on Sunday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +275 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 3.5 goals. The defending champions are 5-2-0 (wins-draws-losses) in their last seven matches against Arsenal in all competitions, and every match had either three or four goals scored.

While Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are unlikely to get the start, Manchester City can still count on Fernandinho to keep its midfield together. Leroy Sane has also scored in three of his last six starts against Arsenal.

Arsenal, playing its first competitive game under manager Unai Emery, could have some element of surprise going for it in the form of new tactics built around playmaking midfielder Mesut Ozil. Arsenal believers might want to look at the percentage play of a win/draw double chance at -110. A draw with both teams scoring offers +325.

Manchester United (-190) hosts Leicester City (+600, +280 draw) in the lone Friday betting matchup. With big names such as Paul Pogba and Jamie Vardy on post-World Cup breathers, it could be a scrambly game with ample scoring chances at each end. The price on Manchester United to win with each team scoring and the total going over 2.5 is +150.

Newcastle United (+275) is a home underdog against Tottenham Hotspur (+100, +240 draw), which is waiting on the fitness of no fewer than six mainstays who have myriad aches and pains, including striker Harry Kane. Newcastle is worth taking on the double chance (win/draw) and the under on the 2.5 total offers -125.

Bournemouth (-120) shouldn’t have any reason to stay in low gear against newly promoted Cardiff City (+335, +250 draw), whose roster upgrades have mostly come from lower leagues. The Cherries are offering +250 to cover the minus-1.5 goals line.

Wolverhampton (+130) was aggressive in the transfer market after winning promotion from the championship, while Everton (+220, +220 draw) expects to push for the top six after its big summer of signing of Richarlison in the midfield. Each team should be capable of scoring in what could become a wide-open game.

And talk that Liverpool (-450) might challenge for the title has zapped their moneyline betting value against West Ham United (+1200, +525 draw) in a Sunday betting matchup. With Fabinho and Naby Keita shoring up their midfield, Liverpool should be more a cohesive team than last year’s offense-oriented, defensively-dodgy iteration and they’re offering +105 for a shutout win.

Betting Favorite France Still Offers Value on World Cup Final Odds

OddsSharkJul 13, 2018, 8:50 AM EDT
No matter how much the betting line moves into minus money, favored France offers plenty of value against Croatia in the World Cup championship game this weekend.

With the biggest sporting event in the world down to the last two teams, France is a -115 favorite on the World Cup final odds with Croatia coming back at +375, while the draw is priced at +230 and there is a 2.0 total, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

France went through the arguably tougher half of the knockout draw to make it to the final Sunday at Luhzniki Stadium in Moscow, defeating Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium. Croatia outlasted Denmark, Russia and England in knockout games that were tied 1-1 after regulation time, a World Cup first.

Six of the last seven World Cup finals have produced a clean sheet. However, with the playmaking talent on both side – think Paul Pogba for France, or Luka Modric of Croatia, who might be the world’s best midfielder – there’s a chance this won’t be the usual cautiously played final. The both teams to score / over 2.5 goals scored prop is priced at +220.

France has kept forward Antoine Griezmann and winger Kylian Mbappe supplied with scoring chances throughout the tournament, so they are 1A and 1B in all goal-scorer props. Bettors who are confident of France winning the midfield battle – which boils down to Pogba and N’Golo Kante against Modric and Ivan Rakitic – might want to back France at +275 to beat the minus-1.5 goals alternate spread.

Croatia defender Ivan Strinic (groin) has an injury issue and is slated to play across from Mbappe, which might make it worth taking a flier on the French teenager to add to his World Cup account.

Croatia has had a remarkable run, as it conceded the opening goal in each knockout game – a pattern that might continue Sunday – before rallying to pull out the win. Modric controls a game as well as anyone, while forward Mario Mandzukic (+300 to score anytime) has shown he doesn’t need a high volume of chances to get on the board.

The main question hanging over the first-time World Cup finalist is whether Croatia has enough left to go toe-to-toe with France after basically playing an extra game  – the 30 minutes of extra time, multiplied by three – to reach the final.

Bettors who believe they can hold France might want to pore over the method-of-victory prop, where a France extra-time win pays +850 and a Croatia extra-time win is priced at +1800. For victory by penalty kicks, it’s France at +900 and Croatia at +1000.

Mbappe (+300) has top prop to be man of the match, followed by teammate Griezmann (+600) and Croatia’s Modric (+750).

