NFL preseason odds: Super Bowl rematch on board as exhibition slate continues

OddsSharkAug 16, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The New England Patriots take a decent track record as a preseason favorite into a matchup on Thursday night where both Tom Brady and Nick Foles are expected to get their first live game reps since the Super Bowl.

The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles with a 42.5-point total on the NFL preseason odds according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Since 2011, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, the Patriots are 6-2 straight-up and 4-4 against the spread in the preseason as a home favorite of 3.0 or more points.

Head-to-head, New England is 8-2 SU and 6-4 ATS in its last 10 preseason games against the Eagles. The total has gone OVER in the last five preseason matchups between these teams.

The Green Bay Packers are 5.5-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 42.5-point total. The total has gone UNDER in five of the Steelers’ last six preseason games as a road underdog. The Packers are 5-0 SU and ATS in their last five preseason home games.

The Detroit Lions are 3-point betting favorites against the New York Giants with a 40.5-point total in a Friday matchup. The Giants are 6-2 ATS in their last eight preseason games as a road underdog. The Lions are 11-1 SU and 9-3 ATS in their last 12 preseason home games.

The Cleveland Browns are 3-point favorites against the Buffalo Bills with a 40.5-point total. The Bills are 1-6 both SU and ATS in their last seven preseason road games and the total  finished UNDER all seven times.

The Atlanta Falcons are 1-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs  with a 39.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in six of the Chiefs’ last eight preseason road games. The Falcons are 4-12 ATS in their last 16 home games in the preseason.

The Carolina Panthers are 3.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins with a 43-point total. The Dolphins are 1-5 SU and ATS in their last six preseason games as a road underdog of 3.0 or more points. The Panthers are 3-5 ATS in their last eight preseason games as a home favorite.

The Minnesota Vikings are 4-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 40-point total in a Saturday exhibition matchup. The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Jaguars’ last eight preseason games as a road underdog. The Vikings are 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 preseason games as a home favorite of 3.0 or more points.

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals with a 41.5-point total. The total has finished UNDER in five of the Bengals’ last seven preseason road games. The Cowboys are 7-3 SU and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 preseason games as a favorite of 2.5 or more points.

The Los Angeles Rams are 2.5-point favorites against the Oakland Raiders with a 38.5-point total. The Raiders are 6-2 SU in their last eight preseason games against the Rams. The Rams are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 preseason home games.

And the Indianapolis Colts are small 1-point betting favorites against the Baltimore Ravens with a 41-point total in a Monday matchup. The Colts are 2-8 SU and 1-9 ATS in their last 10 preseason home games, with the total finishing UNDER in seven of those matchups.

Alabama school suspends football coach after locker room assault

Davidson High School
Associated PressAug 9, 2018, 1:03 PM EDT
MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama school system has placed a prep football coach on leave after players were videotaped beating a teammate in a locker room.

Mobile County schools spokeswoman Rena Phillips tells news outlets the action against Davidson High School coach Fred Riley is effective immediately.

Nine players have been suspended and a $12 million lawsuit was filed after video showed a then-freshman quarterback being beaten in April in what his parents say was a hazing attack.

The young player suffered a broken arm, and police say they were called about an assault complaint.

The school spokeswoman wouldn’t comment on the action against the coach, and Riley hasn’t commented on being placed on leave. But he told reporters last month he planned to keep coaching.

The team began fall practice Monday.

Ravens enter Hall Of Fame Game with strong NFL preseason betting trends

OddsSharkAug 2, 2018, 12:56 PM EDT
Some of the guesswork of the preseason – such as how long the starters will be in the game – can be covered off when it comes to the Baltimore Ravens under coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears with a 33.5 total on the NFL Hall of Fame Game odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, as the preseason begins with the traditional opener in Canton, Ohio.

The Ravens are 8-0 both straight-up and against the spread in their last eight preseason games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, and are also 14-3 SU and 11-6 ATS in their last 17 preseason games as a favorite.

The Bears, who were 5-11 SU and 9-6-1 ATS in 2017, will be playing their first game under rookie head coach Matt Nagy, who split the last five seasons as quarterback coach and offensive coordinator with the Kansas CIty Chiefs. Starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who has reportedly had issues with accuracy while learning a new offensive scheme, might not play much.

The Bears do have a modicum of NFL seasoning under center with backups Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray, the latter of whom followed Nagy over from Kansas City.

The over/under on the Bears’ season win total is 6.5, with the under at +115 and the over priced at -135. Only three of Chicago’s last 10 first-year coaches were able to engineer a two-win (or more) improvement.

The Ravens, who were 9-7 SU and 8-7-1 ATS last season, could be better spoken for at quarterback on Thursday. While longtime starter Joe Flacco could end up being held out of action entirely, former Washington Redskins starter Robert Griffin III will see extended action as he tries to reboot his career after a year out of football. Rookie Lamar Jackson, a former Heisman Trophy winner with speed that evokes a young Michael Vick, will also face a Bears defensive group that is without first-round pick Roquan Smith due to a holdout.

The over/under on the Ravens’ season win total is 8, with the over offering -145 and the under priced at +125. Five of their final seven games are against non-playoff teams from 2017, suggesting the schedule is manageable enough to get the over or a push.

Defenses are generally ahead of offenses early in the season, so it’s not surprising that the total has finished under in four of the last six games in Canton. The total also went under in five of the Kansas City Chiefs’ last eight preseason games while Nagy was their offensive coordinator. The total has also gone under in six of the Ravens’ last seven preseason games.

