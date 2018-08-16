NFL preseason odds: Super Bowl rematch on board as exhibition slate continues

The New England Patriots take a decent track record as a preseason favorite into a matchup on Thursday night where both Tom Brady and Nick Foles are expected to get their first live game reps since the Super Bowl.

The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles with a 42.5-point total on the NFL preseason odds according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Since 2011, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, the Patriots are 6-2 straight-up and 4-4 against the spread in the preseason as a home favorite of 3.0 or more points.

Head-to-head, New England is 8-2 SU and 6-4 ATS in its last 10 preseason games against the Eagles. The total has gone OVER in the last five preseason matchups between these teams.

The Green Bay Packers are 5.5-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 42.5-point total. The total has gone UNDER in five of the Steelers’ last six preseason games as a road underdog. The Packers are 5-0 SU and ATS in their last five preseason home games.

The Detroit Lions are 3-point betting favorites against the New York Giants with a 40.5-point total in a Friday matchup. The Giants are 6-2 ATS in their last eight preseason games as a road underdog. The Lions are 11-1 SU and 9-3 ATS in their last 12 preseason home games.

The Cleveland Browns are 3-point favorites against the Buffalo Bills with a 40.5-point total. The Bills are 1-6 both SU and ATS in their last seven preseason road games and the total finished UNDER all seven times.

The Atlanta Falcons are 1-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 39.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in six of the Chiefs’ last eight preseason road games. The Falcons are 4-12 ATS in their last 16 home games in the preseason.

The Carolina Panthers are 3.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins with a 43-point total. The Dolphins are 1-5 SU and ATS in their last six preseason games as a road underdog of 3.0 or more points. The Panthers are 3-5 ATS in their last eight preseason games as a home favorite.

The Minnesota Vikings are 4-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 40-point total in a Saturday exhibition matchup. The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Jaguars’ last eight preseason games as a road underdog. The Vikings are 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 preseason games as a home favorite of 3.0 or more points.

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals with a 41.5-point total. The total has finished UNDER in five of the Bengals’ last seven preseason road games. The Cowboys are 7-3 SU and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 preseason games as a favorite of 2.5 or more points.

The Los Angeles Rams are 2.5-point favorites against the Oakland Raiders with a 38.5-point total. The Raiders are 6-2 SU in their last eight preseason games against the Rams. The Rams are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 preseason home games.

And the Indianapolis Colts are small 1-point betting favorites against the Baltimore Ravens with a 41-point total in a Monday matchup. The Colts are 2-8 SU and 1-9 ATS in their last 10 preseason home games, with the total finishing UNDER in seven of those matchups.

