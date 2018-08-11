AP Images

Simona Halep easily advances to Rogers Cup final in Montreal

Associated PressAug 11, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MONTREAL (AP) Top-ranked Simona Halep defeated Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-1 Saturday to reach the final of the women’s Rogers Cup.

Halep will play for the title Sunday against the winner of the semifinal between third-seeded Sloane Stephens and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina.

Halep has reached the Rogers Cup final for the third time in four years. She won the last time it was in Montreal in 2016.

The Romanian broke the 15th-seeded Barty in the opening game and broke again for a 4-1 lead en route to taking the first set. Halap broke twice more to open the second set and completed the victory over the Australian in 71 minutes.

Halap complained Friday about playing the first semifinal day after two straight night matches.

Sloane Stephens reaches Rogers Cup semifinals

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 10, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MONTREAL (AP) U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens romped into the Rogers Cup semifinals Friday, beating Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-2.

The 25-year-old Stephens, ranked No. 3 in the world, won a hard-court title in Miami in March and lost the French Open final to top-ranked Simona Halep. In the semifinals, the American will face fifth-seeded defending champion Elina Svitolina or 14th-seeded Elise Mertens.

Sevastova, ranked 19th, won last month in Bucharest.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, seeded 15th, also advanced, topping Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, 6-3, 6-1. Barty will play the top-seeded Halep or sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia.

Rafael Nadal reaches third round in Toronto

AP Photo
Associated PressAug 9, 2018, 11:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TORONTO — Top-seeded Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round of the rainy Rogers Cup on Wednesday.

Nadal, playing for the first time since a five-set loss to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals, topped France’s Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-3 at night after a series of rain delays.

Heavy morning rain delayed the match by about an hour.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a match against Djokovic, knocking off seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria, 6-3, 7-6 (6). Nadal will face Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (10) winner over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany, the winner last week in Washington, beat American Bradley Klahn 6-4, 6-4, and fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa edged Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (0).

Eighth-seeded John Isner, the American who won at Atlanta two weeks ago, beat France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (3), 6-2. Italy’s Fabio Fognini, the No. 14 seed coming off a victory at Los Cabos, fell out with a 6-3, 7-5(14) loss to Canada’s Denis Shapovalov.

Also, Karen Khachanov of Russia beat 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (3); Ilya Ivashka of Belarus topped American Ryan Harrison 7-6 (5), 6-4; and American Frances Tiafoe edged Canada’s Milos Raonic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1.

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina withdrew because of a left wrist injury.

“Sorry to my fans in Toronto, but I have to pull out of the tournament since my left wrist needs some days of rest,” Del Potro said in a tweet.

Del Potro, who had a bye in the first round after reaching the Los Cabos final last week, was set to play Robin Haase of the Netherlands. Haase instead played Mikhail Youzhny, beating the Russian 7-5, 6-2.