Rafael Nadal reaches third round in Toronto

Associated PressAug 9, 2018, 11:43 AM EDT
TORONTO — Top-seeded Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round of the rainy Rogers Cup on Wednesday.

Nadal, playing for the first time since a five-set loss to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals, topped France’s Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-3 at night after a series of rain delays.

Heavy morning rain delayed the match by about an hour.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a match against Djokovic, knocking off seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria, 6-3, 7-6 (6). Nadal will face Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (10) winner over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany, the winner last week in Washington, beat American Bradley Klahn 6-4, 6-4, and fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa edged Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (0).

Eighth-seeded John Isner, the American who won at Atlanta two weeks ago, beat France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (3), 6-2. Italy’s Fabio Fognini, the No. 14 seed coming off a victory at Los Cabos, fell out with a 6-3, 7-5(14) loss to Canada’s Denis Shapovalov.

Also, Karen Khachanov of Russia beat 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (3); Ilya Ivashka of Belarus topped American Ryan Harrison 7-6 (5), 6-4; and American Frances Tiafoe edged Canada’s Milos Raonic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1.

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina withdrew because of a left wrist injury.

“Sorry to my fans in Toronto, but I have to pull out of the tournament since my left wrist needs some days of rest,” Del Potro said in a tweet.

Del Potro, who had a bye in the first round after reaching the Los Cabos final last week, was set to play Robin Haase of the Netherlands. Haase instead played Mikhail Youzhny, beating the Russian 7-5, 6-2.

Djokovic beats Polansky; Del Potro withdraws from Rogers Cup

Associated PressAug 8, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
TORONTO — Four-time champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday, defeating Canadian wild card Peter Polansky 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic, coming off his fourth Wimbledon title last month, fired seven aces and never faced a break point in the 1-hour, 25-minute match.

A former world No. 1, Djokovic is seeded ninth at the Toronto tournament. He last won the Rogers Cup in 2016.

It was only the second time the two veteran players had met and the first in nine years. Djokovic beat Polansky at a Rogers Cup in 2009.

Milos Raonic of Canada was scheduled to follow Djokovic's win on center court, but that match was delayed by rain. Top seed Rafael Nadal of Spain had the prime court to open the evening session.

Earlier Wednesday, tournament officials announced that Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina had withdrawn from the Rogers Cup with a left wrist injury.

Earlier Wednesday, tournament officials announced that Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina had withdrawn from the Rogers Cup with a left wrist injury.

“Sorry to my fans in Toronto, but I have to pull out of the tournament since my left wrist needs some days of rest,” Del Potro said in a tweet.

Del Potro, who had a bye in the first round, was set to play Robin Haase of the Netherlands on Wednesday. Haase instead faced Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny, who pulled out of his second-round qualifying match on Sunday.

Polansky, a 30-year-old from nearby Thornhill, Ontario, reached a career-high No. 110 in June but entered the week at No. 121.

“I thought it went really well out there,” said Polansky, who’s never made it past the second round of a Rogers Cup. “6-3, 6-4, (it was) probably a little closer than the score line said. I’ll take it as a good experience and look forward to the next event.”

Canada’s Daniel Nestor, the oldest player at the tournament at 45, was scheduled to play a first-round doubles match in the late afternoon. Nestor is retiring following the Davis Cup in September. He will have played in 30 Rogers Cups since his first as a 16-year-old wild card in 1989.

Alize Cornet upsets Angelique Kerber at Rogers Cup

Associated PressAug 8, 2018, 2:54 PM EDT
MONTREAL — Alize Cornet of France defeated listless-looking Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday.

The unseeded Cornet advanced to a third-round meeting with 15th-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia, who beat Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6 (7) 6-2.

Kerber leads her all-time series with Cornet 3-2, but the Frenchwoman has won both of their meetings on hard courts. Cornet’s last win over a player ranked in the top 5 in the world was also a hard-court win over Kerber in Beijing in 2017.

Kerber, who is from Germany, led the WTA Tour in hard-court wins this year with 21, but she wilted in the sticky heat at IGA Stadium in her first match since her Wimbledon triumph.

Francoise Abanda of Canada is to face American Sloane Stevens later Wednesday on what is forecast to be a rainy day.