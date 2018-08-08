AP Images

Djokovic beats Polansky, Del Potro withdraws from Rogers Cup

Associated PressAug 8, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TORONTO (AP) Four-time champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday, defeating Canadian wild card Peter Polansky 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic, coming off his fourth Wimbledon title last month, fired seven aces and never faced a break point in the 1-hour, 25-minute match.

A former world No. 1, Djokovic is seeded ninth at the Toronto tournament. He last won the Rogers Cup in 2016.

It was only the second time the two veteran players had met and the first in nine years. Djokovic beat Polansky at a Rogers Cup in 2009.

Heavy morning rain delayed the match by about an hour. Milos Raonic of Canada was scheduled to follow Djokovic’s win on center court, but that match was delayed by rain. Top seed Rafael Nadal of Spain had the prime court to open the evening session.

Earlier Wednesday, tournament officials announced that Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina had withdrawn from the Rogers Cup with a left wrist injury.

“Sorry to my fans in Toronto, but I have to pull out of the tournament since my left wrist needs some days of rest,” Del Potro said in a tweet.

Del Potro, who had a bye in the first round, was set to play Robin Haase of the Netherlands on Wednesday. Haase instead faced Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny, who pulled out of his second-round qualifying match on Sunday.

Polansky, a 30-year-old from nearby Thornhill, Ontario, reached a career-high No. 110 in June but entered the week at No. 121.

“I thought it went really well out there,” said Polansky, who’s never made it past the second round of a Rogers Cup. “6-3, 6-4, (it was) probably a little closer than the score line said. I’ll take it as a good experience and look forward to the next event.”

Canada’s Daniel Nestor, the oldest player at the tournament at 45, was scheduled to play a first-round doubles match in the late afternoon. Nestor is retiring following the Davis Cup in September. He will have played in 30 Rogers Cups since his first as a 16-year-old wild card in 1989.

Alize Cornet upsets Angelique Kerber at Rogers Cup

AP Photo
Associated PressAug 8, 2018, 2:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MONTREAL — Alize Cornet of France defeated listless-looking Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday.

The unseeded Cornet advanced to a third-round meeting with 15th-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia, who beat Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6 (7) 6-2.

Kerber leads her all-time series with Cornet 3-2, but the Frenchwoman has won both of their meetings on hard courts. Cornet’s last win over a player ranked in the top 5 in the world was also a hard-court win over Kerber in Beijing in 2017.

Kerber, who is from Germany, led the WTA Tour in hard-court wins this year with 21, but she wilted in the sticky heat at IGA Stadium in her first match since her Wimbledon triumph.

Francoise Abanda of Canada is to face American Sloane Stevens later Wednesday on what is forecast to be a rainy day.

Novak Djokovic advances to second round in Toronto

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 8, 2018, 10:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TORONTO — Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round with a 6-3, 7-6 (7) win over lucky loser Mirza Basic at the Rogers Cup on Tuesday.

And former world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka came back to beat 16th-seed Nick Kyrgios 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.

The four-time champion Djokovic, the ninth seed in Toronto, took care of his serve in the win over his Bosnian opponent. Djokovic had nine aces and was good on 76 percent of his first serves, converting 76 percent of his first service points and 79 percent of his second service points.

He had some trouble late in the second set, losing his serve to set up the tiebreak, before rallying.

The Serbian star, who last won the Rogers Cup in 2016 and is coming off a win at Wimbledon this year, will next face wild-card Peter Polansky of Canada.

Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, came into the tournament ranked 195th in the world as he looks to get back into form following knee surgery.

The Swiss player was originally given a qualifying spot in Toronto, but advanced to the main draw when former No. 1 Andy Murray withdrew.

Kyrgios, from Australia, broke Wawrinka twice in the first-round match and had seven aces in a dominant first set.

Wawrinka battled back, converting on 86 percent of his first service points to take the second set. He broke Kyrgios in the final game of the third set, converting his second match point opportunity when the Australian couldn’t handle his return.

“Stan, for him to get through matches like this, healthy, no pain, that’s a good sign for him,” Kyrgios said. “He’s playing a good level. He’s got a world-class backhand and matches like this are going to give him confidence.

“But I can’t take any positives away from this at all.”

In other matches, Robin Haase of the Netherlands downed Japan’s Kei Nishikori 7-5, 6-1.

Americans Sam Querrey, Frances Tiafoe and Ryan Harrison joined Russia’s Karen Khachanov and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas as other first-round winners. Tiafoe will face Canada’s Milos Raonic in the second round.

Denis Shapovalov of Canada played his first-round match against France’s Jeremy Chardy later Tuesday.

Canadian wild card Felix Auger-Aliassime upset Lucas Pouille of France 6-4, 6-3, cruising into the second round in his main draw debut at the Masters 1000 tournament.

The Montreal native, ranked a career-high No. 133 in the world heading into the week, needed 1 hour, 18 minutes to down the No. 18 Pouille on centre court at the Aviva Centre.

Auger-Aliassime, on the eve of his 18th birthday, saved 5 of 6 break points and converted on 3 of 6. He also had five aces – including four in the second set – and won 73 percent of his first service points.

The teen started strong, breaking Pouille in the second game of the first set, then fighting off triple break point for a 3-0 lead.

Pouille broke the Canadian while he was serving for the set at 5-3, but Auger-Aliassime bounced back with another break for set point, letting out an approving roar as fans waved Canada flags in the seats.

Auger-Aliassime converted on another break point in the second set and held serve the rest of the way to secure just his second career win at a Masters 1000 event.

He will face Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev in the second round. Medvedev upset 13th-seeded American Jack Sock on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime earned his first Masters win at Indian Wells in April, defeating fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the opening round to become the first player born in the 21st Century to win a Masters-level match.

Auger-Aliassime lost in the qualifying round at the Rogers Cup in Toronto in 2016 and had to withdraw his wild card entry to the 2017 tournament in Montreal with a left wrist injury.

Auger-Aliassime began the year ranked 161st.