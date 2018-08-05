Fognini upsets del Potro in Mifel Open final

LOS CABOS, Mexico — Second-seeded Fabio Fognini upset top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday night in the Mifel Open final.
Fognini, the 31-year-old Italian ranked 15th in the world, won the hard-court event for his third victory of the year and eighth overall. He also won clay-court titles this year in Bastad and Sao Paolo.
The 5-foot-10 Fognini lost the first three games against the 6-foot-6 Argentine star, then won 12 of the last 15.
The fourth-ranked del Potro missed a chance to win in his first event since a five-set loss to Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The 2009 U.S. Open champion has 22 victories, winning this year on hard courts at Indian Wells and Acapulco.
In the doubles final, third-seeded Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela of Mexico beat Taylor Fritz of the United States and Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia 6-4, 6-4.
WASHINGTON — Defending champion Alexander Zverev has reached the final at the Citi Open.
The No. 1-seeded Zverev defeated 10th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals Saturday. Sixteenth-seeded Andrey Rublev beat unseeded Denis Kudla 6-1, 6-4 in one quarterfinal and will face Alex de Minaur in the other semifinal Saturday night.
De Minaur reached the semis when former No. 1 Andy Murray withdrew from the hard-court U.S. Open tuneup, citing fatigue.
Zheng Saisai beat Allie Kick 6-3, 6-1 in the women’s quarterfinals, advancing to face seventh-seeded Donna Vekic in one semifinal Saturday night. Svetlana Kuznetsova faces Andrea Petkovic in the other semifinal Saturday.
Rain throughout the week forced de Minaur and Saisai to play two matches Saturday. Murray, a three-time major champion coming back from hip surgery, finished his most recent match at 3 a.m. Friday and decided to withdraw rather than play again so soon afterward.
MONTREAL — Serena Williams has pulled out of next week’s Rogers Cup hard-court tournament, citing personal reasons.
The tournament announced Williams’ withdrawal on Saturday.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion is coming off the most lopsided defeat of her career, a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Johanna Konta in San Jose, California, on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old Williams was the runner-up at Wimbledon last month. That was just her fourth tournament since returning to the tour after having a baby in September and dealing with a health scare related to blood clots.
The year’s last major tournament, the U.S. Open, starts on Aug. 27.
Williams will be replaced in the draw at Montreal by Tatjana Maria, who faces Alize Cornet in the first round.