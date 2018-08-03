Jockey Victor Espinoza in neck brace at home after accident

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza is wearing a neck brace while recovering at his San Diego home after fracturing a vertebra during a training accident at Del Mar.
Agent Brian Beach says on Twitter that the 46-year-old rider spent 11 days in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.
Espinoza says he initially thought he might be paralyzed after the July 22 fall at the track north of San Diego. He told ABC affiliate KGTV in San Diego that his body was numb and he could only move his right arm.
The jockey says the first time he cried was when he first started moving his right leg and by the time he got to the hospital he started moving his other leg.
Espinoza says his left arm is still numb. He will be in the neck brace for six weeks and hopes to make a full recovery.
He was exercising Bobby Abu Dhabi during morning workouts when the horse had an apparent heart attack and threw Espinoza off. Bobby Abu Dhabi died.
Espinoza rode American Pharoah to a sweep of the Triple Crown in 2015.
OCEANPORT, N.J. — Good Magic, the 1-2 favorite, rolled to a three-length victory in the $1 million Haskell Invitational on Sunday at Monmouth Park.
The colt, ridden by Jose Ortiz, took command on the final turn and opened a clear lead on the way to the third win in an eight-race career.
Trained by Chad Brown, Good Magic made his first start since the Preakness where he pressed the pace in the slop against ultimate winner Justify before finishing fourth.
Justify, retired last week, went to complete the sweep of the Triple Crown in the Belmont Stakes.
With the Haskell win, Good Magic is positioned to assume the leadership role among the active 3-year-olds. Last year’s Eclipse Award winner as champion juvenile will next head to Saratoga for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes on Aug. 25, according to Brown.
Good Magic paid $3, $2.40 and $2.40. Bravazo was second, returning $4 and $2.60. Lone Sailor paid $2.60 to show.
The time was 1:50.01 for the 1 1/8 miles.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Tenfold overcame a distraction heading down the stretch and won the 55th running of the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.
Despite swinging far to the right while challenging for the lead, Tenfold recovered nicely and held off Flameaway by three-quarters of a length. Morning line favorite Vino Rosso finished third.
Tenfold, ridden by Ricardo Santana, Jr. and trained by Steve Asmussen, covered the 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.49 over a fast track and paid $5.50, $2.80 and $2.30. Flameaway returned $3.90 and $2.70, and Vino Rosso paid $2.10 to show.
Reride was fourth and Sporting Chance last after swinging wide at the top of the stretch and pulling up.
Despite its $600,000 purse, the Jim Dandy drew just five entrants for the second straight year. The Grade 2 race is a major prep for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes, a 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-olds slated for Aug. 25.