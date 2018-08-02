Ravens enter Hall Of Fame Game with strong NFL preseason betting trends

OddsSharkAug 2, 2018, 12:56 PM EDT
Some of the guesswork of the preseason – such as how long the starters will be in the game – can be covered off when it comes to the Baltimore Ravens under coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears with a 33.5 total on the NFL Hall of Fame Game odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, as the preseason begins with the traditional opener in Canton, Ohio.

The Ravens are 8-0 both straight-up and against the spread in their last eight preseason games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, and are also 14-3 SU and 11-6 ATS in their last 17 preseason games as a favorite.

The Bears, who were 5-11 SU and 9-6-1 ATS in 2017, will be playing their first game under rookie head coach Matt Nagy, who split the last five seasons as quarterback coach and offensive coordinator with the Kansas CIty Chiefs. Starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who has reportedly had issues with accuracy while learning a new offensive scheme, might not play much.

The Bears do have a modicum of NFL seasoning under center with backups Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray, the latter of whom followed Nagy over from Kansas City.

The over/under on the Bears’ season win total is 6.5, with the under at +115 and the over priced at -135. Only three of Chicago’s last 10 first-year coaches were able to engineer a two-win (or more) improvement.

The Ravens, who were 9-7 SU and 8-7-1 ATS last season, could be better spoken for at quarterback on Thursday. While longtime starter Joe Flacco could end up being held out of action entirely, former Washington Redskins starter Robert Griffin III will see extended action as he tries to reboot his career after a year out of football. Rookie Lamar Jackson, a former Heisman Trophy winner with speed that evokes a young Michael Vick, will also face a Bears defensive group that is without first-round pick Roquan Smith due to a holdout.

The over/under on the Ravens’ season win total is 8, with the over offering -145 and the under priced at +125. Five of their final seven games are against non-playoff teams from 2017, suggesting the schedule is manageable enough to get the over or a push.

Defenses are generally ahead of offenses early in the season, so it’s not surprising that the total has finished under in four of the last six games in Canton. The total also went under in five of the Kansas City Chiefs’ last eight preseason games while Nagy was their offensive coordinator. The total has also gone under in six of the Ravens’ last seven preseason games.

By Jacob YoungFeb 4, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson hasn’t forgotten where his journey began: High school.

Following his playing career with the Dolphins, Packers, Browns and Eagles, Pederson bypassed professional coaching jobs. Instead, he joined Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, L.A., and quickly added an NFL-caliber playbook to the second-year program.

This is where he learned that he loved to coach the game. He embraced his role at the school, where he would help in the cafeteria and line the field before games. “I just enjoyed that part of it,” he says. Ten seasons later, he will coach on the biggest stage in the world.

Super Bowl LII Prop Bets

OddsSharkFeb 1, 2018, 10:16 AM EDT
Oddsmakers have Super Bowl LII covered from every angle, and that includes the halftime show. There is all manner of betting speculation around Justin Timberlake being the featured halftime show performer, 14 years after the infamous “Nipplegate” incident with Janet Jackson at Super Bowl XVIII.

With the game in Minneapolis, hometown of Prince, it seems obvious that JT will cover a song by the Twin Cities’ favorite son, which pays out at -140 on the Super Bowl LII props at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The total on Janet Jackson references is 1.5, with the over at even money; it’s hard to think Al Michaels could resist one mention.

The Philadelphia Eagles, with Nick Foles, are the first team in 27 years to reach the Super Bowl after losing their starting quarterback in December. It’s -150 on injured Carson Wentz being mentioned more than 3.5 times.

But oddsmakers also clearly expect the announcers to build a storyline around the New England Patriots, as it’s -130 for separate props on whether owner Robert Kraft or coach Bill Belichick will be mentioned or shown on-screen before their Eagles counterparts, Jeff Lurie and Doug Pederson respectively. Belichick is -125 to wear a blue shirt at kickoff time, since he wore that color during New England’s past two Super Bowl shows.

More than half of Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks and Tom Brady is a -110 favorite while Nick Foles comes back at +350. It would probably take something on order of a three-touchdown day to wrest the honor from the winning QB, so both the Patriots’ Dion Lewis (+1800) and Eagles’ Jay Ajayi (+1800) are worthy darkhorse picks.

History is not on the side of Rob Gronkowski (+900) since a tight end has never been the game MVP, but Gronk does offer immense value at +400 to score the first Patriots touchdown.

It is +300 on any quarterback passing for 400 or more yards. The strength of the Eagles defense and the run-pass balance of Philadelphia’s offense makes that result look far-fetched.

There was no Gatorade bath for Belichick after Super Bowl LI, which the Patriots won in overtime, but he was doused with orange Gatorade after Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. It is +225 that the liquid poured on the winning coach will be either green, lime or yellow, with +250 for orange, +275 for red and +275 for clear/water.

Clear and orange have been the result four times apiece in the last 15 occurrences and red has not come up. Purple (+1000) has also been used four of the last 15 times and it would be ironic if it happens again, since that is the color of the host Vikings.

