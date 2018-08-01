Getty Images

Serena Williams loses in most lopsided defeat of career

Associated PressAug 1, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
3 Comments

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Serena Williams walked off the court offering waves to a supportive Bay Area crowd that certainly didn’t expect to see the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s early exit.

In the most lopsided defeat of her career, Williams’ disappointing night ended in less than an hour as she lost her opening match of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Tuesday night to Johanna Konta, 6-1, 6-0.

When the 52-minute match ended on Williams’ forehand into the net, she quickly grabbed her gear and headed off the court. She had never won only one game – she won her serve for the initial game Tuesday then not another. She got two games at the 2014 WTA finals in Singapore, falling 6-0, 6-2 to Simona Halep.

“I know I can play a zillion times better so that kind of helps out, too. I have so many things on my mind I don’t have time to be shocked about a loss that clearly wasn’t at my best right now,” Williams said. “When I was out there, was fighting. That’s the only thing I can say, I wasn’t just like giving it away and I was moving a lot better. So I’m just trying to take the positives out of it.”

While Williams was encouraged by her court coverage, she hardly looked like herself on a cool summer evening. She double-faulted and landed drop shots in the net. Williams missed returns and sprayed her groundstrokes long and wide.

Konta, who captured her first WTA title two years ago at Stanford, got on a roll with a quick first set and didn’t take a chance in letting Williams get back in it. Konta closed the first game of the second with consecutive aces under 100 mph.

“I think she played well in the second set,” Williams said. “I wasn’t sharp at all in the first set and I think she got confident and clearly ran away with it.”

The sixth-seeded Williams is a three-time champion in the Bay Area. This marked the fifth tournament for the 36-year-old Williams since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, last September. It’s her first tournament since her straight-set Wimbledon loss to Angelique Kerber.

Williams shrugged in disbelief when things went well, and when they didn’t. She gestured with her hand when the ball hit the lowest part of the net.

Williams had moments of brilliant shot-making to win long rallies, then would put a drop shot into the net and sigh in disappointment.

The good shots were to be celebrated.

She pumped her left arm and yelled “yes!” after winning the first point of the second game in the second. Williams then outlasted Konta for a long third point but was unable to hold serve.

“It’s difficult, I guess. It’s not I guess, for sure,” she said of trying to find that consistency again.

Williams, wearing a long-sleeved red dress and headband and cheered by the pro-Williams crowd, lost her second service game in the initial set and Konta then held for 3-1 as Williams made unforced errors with her timing not quite consistently there on the serve and ground game.

In the sixth game of the first set, Konta hit a 101 mph ace for ad then Williams got it back to deuce before Konta held for 5-1.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, returned to the Bay Area event for what is the former Stanford WTA stop that moved to San Jose State University for the first time.

Big sister Venus is also playing here this week.

From here, Serena Williams goes to Montreal next week as she received a wild card into the Rogers Cup.

Following her loss in the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber, Williams said she had proven to herself that she could still compete to win Grand Slams.

Her next Grand Slam title would tie her with Margaret Court for the most with 24. She already has the most major trophies in the professional era.

Williams was treated for frightening blood clots after having her baby. At the All England Club, she wore special compression leggings as a precaution.

Murray tests hip, comes back to edge McDonald in Washington

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 31, 2018, 1:52 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) Andy Murray tested his surgically repaired hip by putting aside a deficit and some real rust to win his first hard-court match in nearly 1 1/2 years, coming back for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory at the Citi Open against 80th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S.

The match began after 10 p.m. Monday because of a rain delay and ended at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

There were stretches when Murray looked very much like exactly what he is at the moment: a guy working his back from an operation in January. Particularly when he was failing to convert any of the five match points he held while serving for the win at 5-4 in the final set. He won on his seventh, though, then let out a lengthy yell.

Murray is a former No. 1 who owns two Wimbledon trophies plus another from the U.S. Open. But he’s ranked just 832nd now, on account of so much time away. He sat out the second half of last season because of the bad hip, and then didn’t compete this year until June.

This match was only Murray’s fourth of 2018. No. 5 will come in the second round of the Citi Open against Kyle Edmund, the man who overtook him as Britain’s top-ranked man during Murray’s injury absence.

Finally getting on court at 10 p.m. after a rain delay that forced other matches to be suspended or postponed entirely until Tuesday, Murray played just fine for the opening 10 minutes under the lights, breaking for a 2-0 lead. And then his game devolved for quite a lengthy spell into a ragged display, filled with six double-faults – two in a row to get broken to 2-1 – and shots that missed the mark.

Eventually, Murray righted himself to close things after 12:30 a.m. There was still another match left to go in the main stadium, and it involved another three-time major champ: Stan Wawrinka, who faced American qualifier Donald Young.

In other matches, Noah Rubin got past Mikhail Youzhny 6-4, 6-4; Tim Smyczek beat Ricardas Berankis 7-6 (4), 6-2, and Malek Jaziri defeated Evgeny Donskoy 6-4, 6-1. Rubin now faces No. 2 seed John Isner, Jaziri plays No. 1 seed and defending champion Alexander Zverev, while Smyczek meets Zverev’s older brother, No. 15 seed Mischa.

In women’s results, two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova beat Kristie Ahn 6-2, 6-1; Katie Boulter eliminated No. 5 seed Aleksandra Krunic 6-2, 6-0; and Andrea Petkovic defeated Jamie Loeb 6-1, 6-1.

Murray dropped six of seven games to close the opening set. That was part of a stretch in which he was broken in four of five service games. When he pushed a forehand wide to lose one game, he screamed and pulled a ball from a pocket of his black shorts and spiked it.

He also did manage to show flashes of the form that carried him to three Grand Slam titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals. There was a cross-court passing winner at just the right angle. There was a full-sprint backhand flick of a lob winner. Plenty of muttering to himself between points, too.

If Murray was hoping for a chance to test his hip, well, he got that. McDonald repeatedly deployed drop shots or forced Murray to give chase from one corner to another in the nearly empty stadium. And then there was the length of the encounter: They played for more than 2 1/2 hours.

That probably mattered more than the result to Murray, a 31-year-old from Britain who pulled out of Wimbledon on July 1 because, he said at the time, it “might be a bit too soon in the recovery process” for his hip to try to compete in best-of-five-set matches.

The 23-year-old McDonald, a Californian who won singles and doubles NCAA titles for UCLA, made it to the fourth round at the All England Club this month, the first time he had made it that far at a major tournament.

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

John Isner wins BB&T Atlanta Open for 5th time in 6 years

AP
Associated PressJul 30, 2018, 2:41 AM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) John Isner won the BB&T Atlanta Open for the fifth time in six years Sunday, beating fellow American Ryan Harrison in the final for the second straight year.

The top-seeded Isner beat the eighth-seeded Harrison 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at Atlantic Station to join Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras as the only Americans to win an ATP Tour event five times or more.

“I’m very comfortable here,” said Isner, the 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia star. “I make breakfast in my own room, I go to the Publix next door, it really feels like I’m at home, and that helps so much.”

Isner improved to 31-4 in the event, winning four matches in Atlanta after a 6-hour, 36-minute loss – with a 26-24 fifth set – to Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon semifinals. Isner won three straight titles from 2013-15, and lost the 2016 final to Nick Kyrgios.

Isner has 14 ATP Tour titles, also winning the Miami Open in April.

“I realize I was fortunate today,” Isner said. “I’ve been on the other end where you have four or five chances to put your stamp on the match and you don’t get it, and I just had one chance, and played a good point, and was able to win the second set, and had one chance in the third and got up early. That’s how our sport goes sometimes, and I was very fortunate today.”