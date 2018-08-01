Matteo Berrettini beats Bautista Agut to win Swiss Open

GSTAAD, Switzerland — Matteo Berrettini of Italy beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (9), 6-4 to win the Swiss Open on Sunday.
Berrettini was playing in his first ATP final, wrapping up his fifth straight-sets win of the week in one hour and 45 minutes. He fought off two set points in a close-run first set and secured the only break of the match in the second to secure the win.
At 22, he’s the youngest Italian finalist on the ATP Tour in 15 years.
Bautista Agut is making his way back from a hip injury he picked up during the Halle semifinals, which forced him to miss Wimbledon, and was chasing the ninth ATP title of his career and third this year.
HAMBURG, Germany — Nikoloz Basilashvili became the first Georgian to win an ATP World Tour title with a 6-4, 0-6, 7-5 win over defending champion Leonardo Mayer of Argentina on Sunday at the German Championships.
The 26-year-old qualifier recovered from a disastrous second set to win in his first final.
Mayer had reached the German Championships final for the third time in five years after saving a match point on Saturday against Slovak qualifier Jozek Kovalik.
Basilashvili secured a decisive break in the third game en route to taking the opening set before his 31-year-old opponent responded by winning the second in just 30 minutes.
After the pair shared the opening 10 games of the decider, the 81st-ranked Basilashvili broke again before successfully serving for the championship.
“I literally gave in every match my heart,” Basilashvili told atpworldtour.com. “I’m pretty sure every player worked so hard for this, but it’s an unbelievable moment for me.”
Mayer’s only two ATP titles came on the same Hamburg clay in 2014 and 2017.
MOSCOW — Olga Danilovic of Serbia won her first WTA title when she beat Russian wild card Anastasia Potapova 7-5, 6-7 (1), 6-4 in the Moscow River Cup on Sunday.
Danilovic wasted a match point in the second set but regrouped to persevere in the third despite a wobble in the fifth game when she went a break down to trail 3-2. She broke back in the next game and closed out the match on her fourth match point.
It was the first meeting on the tour between the two 17-year-olds.
Danilovic lost in the first round of qualifying but made the main draw as a lucky loser, and proceeded to knock out top-seeded Julia Georges in the quarterfinals and set up an all-teenage final.
Potapova beat Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 3-6, 6-4, 5-2 in a tense semifinal that lasted more than two hours and ended when her opponent retired because of a gastrointestinal illness.