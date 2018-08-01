Good Magic romps in $1 million Haskell at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT, N.J. — Good Magic, the 1-2 favorite, rolled to a three-length victory in the $1 million Haskell Invitational on Sunday at Monmouth Park.
The colt, ridden by Jose Ortiz, took command on the final turn and opened a clear lead on the way to the third win in an eight-race career.
Trained by Chad Brown, Good Magic made his first start since the Preakness where he pressed the pace in the slop against ultimate winner Justify before finishing fourth.
Justify, retired last week, went to complete the sweep of the Triple Crown in the Belmont Stakes.
With the Haskell win, Good Magic is positioned to assume the leadership role among the active 3-year-olds. Last year’s Eclipse Award winner as champion juvenile will next head to Saratoga for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes on Aug. 25, according to Brown.
Good Magic paid $3, $2.40 and $2.40. Bravazo was second, returning $4 and $2.60. Lone Sailor paid $2.60 to show.
The time was 1:50.01 for the 1 1/8 miles.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Tenfold overcame a distraction heading down the stretch and won the 55th running of the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.
Despite swinging far to the right while challenging for the lead, Tenfold recovered nicely and held off Flameaway by three-quarters of a length. Morning line favorite Vino Rosso finished third.
Tenfold, ridden by Ricardo Santana, Jr. and trained by Steve Asmussen, covered the 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.49 over a fast track and paid $5.50, $2.80 and $2.30. Flameaway returned $3.90 and $2.70, and Vino Rosso paid $2.10 to show.
Reride was fourth and Sporting Chance last after swinging wide at the top of the stretch and pulling up.
Despite its $600,000 purse, the Jim Dandy drew just five entrants for the second straight year. The Grade 2 race is a major prep for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes, a 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-olds slated for Aug. 25.
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza has been moved to a rehabilitation facility to recover from a fractured vertebra in his neck sustained during a training accident.
Agent Brian Beach tweeted Friday that Espinoza had left the hospital, where he had been up and walking around in the days after being injured last Sunday.
Beach says the 46-year-old rider is “still doing well and is one step closer to going home.”
Espinoza was exercising Bobby Abu Dhabi during morning workouts at Del Mar north of San Diego. Track officials said the horse had an apparent heart attack and Espinoza was thrown off. Bobby Abu Dhabi, a 4-year-old horse, died.
Espinoza rode American Pharoah to a sweep of the Triple Crown in 2015.
The jockey will miss the rest of the Del Mar meet that ends Sept. 3.