Caroline Wozniacki withdraws from Washington with injured leg

WASHINGTON — Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki pulled out of the Citi Open because of an injured right leg Tuesday, when the hard-court tournament also lost its defending champion, Ekaterina Makarova.
The No. 4-seeded Makarova lost her first-round match at the U.S. Open tuneup to Ana Bogdan 7-6 (2), 6-3.
No. 2 seed Sloane Stephens, the reigning U.S. Open champion, moved into the second round with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Stephens converted all four break points she earned, saved seven of the nine she faced, and hit six aces. She’ll next face Andrea Petkovic, who won her opener on Monday.
In other results Tuesday, No. 3 Naomi Osaka beat Bernarda Pera 6-2, 7-6 (4), and No. 7 Donna Vekic defeated Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 6-4.
No. 1 seed Wozniacki’s withdrew hours before she was to face qualifier Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine. Wozniacki was replaced in the field by Ysaline Bonaventure, who lost in qualifying.
After practicing on-site Monday, Wozniacki said her leg is “just something that has been nagging a little bit, but hopefully it’ll be fine.”
She won her first Grand Slam title in January at Melbourne to return to No. 1 in the rankings. She is currently No. 2.
Wozniacki hasn’t played a match since losing in the second round at Wimbledon on July 4.
She now has less than a month to get ready for the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 27.
GSTAAD, Switzerland — Matteo Berrettini of Italy beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (9), 6-4 to win the Swiss Open on Sunday.
Berrettini was playing in his first ATP final, wrapping up his fifth straight-sets win of the week in one hour and 45 minutes. He fought off two set points in a close-run first set and secured the only break of the match in the second to secure the win.
At 22, he’s the youngest Italian finalist on the ATP Tour in 15 years.
Bautista Agut is making his way back from a hip injury he picked up during the Halle semifinals, which forced him to miss Wimbledon, and was chasing the ninth ATP title of his career and third this year.
HAMBURG, Germany — Nikoloz Basilashvili became the first Georgian to win an ATP World Tour title with a 6-4, 0-6, 7-5 win over defending champion Leonardo Mayer of Argentina on Sunday at the German Championships.
The 26-year-old qualifier recovered from a disastrous second set to win in his first final.
Mayer had reached the German Championships final for the third time in five years after saving a match point on Saturday against Slovak qualifier Jozek Kovalik.
Basilashvili secured a decisive break in the third game en route to taking the opening set before his 31-year-old opponent responded by winning the second in just 30 minutes.
After the pair shared the opening 10 games of the decider, the 81st-ranked Basilashvili broke again before successfully serving for the championship.
“I literally gave in every match my heart,” Basilashvili told atpworldtour.com. “I’m pretty sure every player worked so hard for this, but it’s an unbelievable moment for me.”
Mayer’s only two ATP titles came on the same Hamburg clay in 2014 and 2017.