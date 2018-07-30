John Isner wins BB&T Atlanta Open for 5th time in 6 years

ATLANTA (AP) John Isner won the BB&T Atlanta Open for the fifth time in six years Sunday, beating fellow American Ryan Harrison in the final for the second straight year.
The top-seeded Isner beat the eighth-seeded Harrison 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at Atlantic Station to join Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras as the only Americans to win an ATP Tour event five times or more.
“I’m very comfortable here,” said Isner, the 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia star. “I make breakfast in my own room, I go to the Publix next door, it really feels like I’m at home, and that helps so much.”
Isner improved to 31-4 in the event, winning four matches in Atlanta after a 6-hour, 36-minute loss – with a 26-24 fifth set – to Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon semifinals. Isner won three straight titles from 2013-15, and lost the 2016 final to Nick Kyrgios.
Isner has 14 ATP Tour titles, also winning the Miami Open in April.
“I realize I was fortunate today,” Isner said. “I’ve been on the other end where you have four or five chances to put your stamp on the match and you don’t get it, and I just had one chance, and played a good point, and was able to win the second set, and had one chance in the third and got up early. That’s how our sport goes sometimes, and I was very fortunate today.”
MOSCOW – Teenagers Olga Danilovic of Serbia and Anastasia Potapova of Russia reached their first career WTA final at the Moscow River Cup on Saturday.
Both aged 17 and unseeded, they were taken the distance in the semifinals on clay.
Danilovic defeated fifth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 after more than two hours.
Danilovic led 5-2 in the third set and served for the match twice, and was broken twice as Sasnovich came back to 5-5. But Danilovic broke again and finally served out.
She lost in the first round of qualifying but made the main draw as a lucky loser, and proceeded to knock out top-seeded Julia Georges in the quarterfinals and set up an all-teenage final.
She faces Anastasia Potapova of Russia, who beat Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 3-6, 6-4, 5-2.
Zidansek retired nearly two hours in because of a gastrointestinal illness. Zidansk took a medical timeout after the first set, when her blood pressure was checked. She was noticeably less energetic, and had another medical timeout after three games of the second set. But she fought on and finally quit when the result became inevitable.
Potapova, the 2016 Wimbledon junior champion, was rapt.
“I can’t hold in my emotions any longer,” Potapova said. “It’s my dream to play a final at home before my fans, I’m so happy.”
BELGRADE, Serbia — The grandfather of Jelena Djokovic, the wife of Novak Djokovic, was found tied up in a field after unknown assailants broke into his house in central Serbia.
Djokovic’s press team says in a statement on Thursday the family is in “complete shock over what happened” to 85-year-old Miloslav Radisavljevic.
They say attackers broke into Radisavljevic’s house, kidnapped him, and took him to a field several kilometers away.
Police said, without identifying Radisavljevic, they found a man early Thursday tied to a power pole close to his house in Ljig, some 50 kilometers south of Belgrade.
The man told the police he was also robbed by the two masked assailants of about $260 and a cell phone. Police say the man had no visible injuries.