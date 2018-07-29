Getty Images

Tenfold wins the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga

Associated PressJul 29, 2018, 12:44 AM EDT
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) Tenfold overcame a distraction heading down the stretch and won the 55th running of the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.

Despite swinging far to the right while challenging for the lead, Tenfold recovered nicely and held off Flameaway by three-quarters of a length. Morning line favorite Vino Rosso finished third.

Tenfold, ridden by Ricardo Santana, Jr. and trained by Steve Asmussen, covered the 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.49 over a fast track and paid $5.50, $2.80 and $2.30. Flameaway returned $3.90 and $2.70, and Vino Rosso paid $2.10 to show.

Reride was fourth and Sporting Chance last after swinging wide at the top of the stretch and pulling up.

Despite its $600,000 purse, the Jim Dandy drew just five entrants for the second straight year. The Grade 2 race is a major prep for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes, a 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-olds slated for Aug. 25.

Agent: Jockey Espinoza moves from hospital to rehab facility

Associated PressJul 28, 2018, 12:29 AM EDT
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza has been moved to a rehabilitation facility to recover from a fractured vertebra in his neck sustained during a training accident.

Agent Brian Beach tweeted Friday that Espinoza had left the hospital, where he had been up and walking around in the days after being injured last Sunday.

Beach says the 46-year-old rider is “still doing well and is one step closer to going home.”

Espinoza was exercising Bobby Abu Dhabi during morning workouts at Del Mar north of San Diego. Track officials said the horse had an apparent heart attack and Espinoza was thrown off. Bobby Abu Dhabi, a 4-year-old horse, died.

Espinoza rode American Pharoah to a sweep of the Triple Crown in 2015.

The jockey will miss the rest of the Del Mar meet that ends Sept. 3.

Good Magic is the favorite for the Haskell Invitational

Associated PressJul 26, 2018, 7:56 PM EDT
OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) Good Magic, the Kentucky Derby runner-up who was fourth in the Preakness, has been made the favorite for the $1 million betfair.com Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park.

A field of seven was entered Thursday for the 1 1/8-mile race Sunday.

Good Magic, who drew the No. 6 post position with jockey Jose Ortiz, was made the 6-5 favorite.

Good Magic pushed Triple Crown winner Justify for the lead in the Preakness before fading to fourth, a length behind the winner. The colt has not raced since the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Preakness runner-up Bravazo was made the 3-1 second choice after drawing the No. 5 post. Luis Saez is listed to ride for trainer D. Wayne Lukas. The Calumet Farm’s homebred is the only horse other than Justify to race in all three legs of the Triple Crown, finishing sixth in both the Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Two other colts renewing a rivalry are Lone Sailor and Core Beliefs. Core Beliefs edged Lone Sailor by a nose in the Ohio Derby.

The Haskell field from the rail out with jockeys and odds is: Lone Sailor, Joe Bravo, 5-1; Navy Commander, Angel Arroyo, 12-1; Roaming Union, Albin Jimenez, 10-1; Core Beliefs, Flavien Prat, 4-1; Bravazo, Saez, 3-1; Good Magic, Ortiz, 6-5 and Golden Brown, Jairo Rendon, 15-1.

“There will be a good pace in this race,” said Chad Brown, who trains Good Magic. “I don’t want to be on the lead and on the rail and this horse won’t be. Hopefully, he breaks cleanly and gets into a good forward position and then goes on from there.”