Teenagers set up first career WTA final in Moscow

MOSCOW – Teenagers Olga Danilovic of Serbia and Anastasia Potapova of Russia reached their first career WTA final at the Moscow River Cup on Saturday.
Both aged 17 and unseeded, they were taken the distance in the semifinals on clay.
Danilovic defeated fifth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 after more than two hours.
Danilovic led 5-2 in the third set and served for the match twice, and was broken twice as Sasnovich came back to 5-5. But Danilovic broke again and finally served out.
She lost in the first round of qualifying but made the main draw as a lucky loser, and proceeded to knock out top-seeded Julia Georges in the quarterfinals and set up an all-teenage final.
She faces Anastasia Potapova of Russia, who beat Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 3-6, 6-4, 5-2.
Zidansek retired nearly two hours in because of a gastrointestinal illness. Zidansk took a medical timeout after the first set, when her blood pressure was checked. She was noticeably less energetic, and had another medical timeout after three games of the second set. But she fought on and finally quit when the result became inevitable.
Potapova, the 2016 Wimbledon junior champion, was rapt.
“I can’t hold in my emotions any longer,” Potapova said. “It’s my dream to play a final at home before my fans, I’m so happy.”
BELGRADE, Serbia — The grandfather of Jelena Djokovic, the wife of Novak Djokovic, was found tied up in a field after unknown assailants broke into his house in central Serbia.
Djokovic’s press team says in a statement on Thursday the family is in “complete shock over what happened” to 85-year-old Miloslav Radisavljevic.
They say attackers broke into Radisavljevic’s house, kidnapped him, and took him to a field several kilometers away.
Police said, without identifying Radisavljevic, they found a man early Thursday tied to a power pole close to his house in Ljig, some 50 kilometers south of Belgrade.
The man told the police he was also robbed by the two masked assailants of about $260 and a cell phone. Police say the man had no visible injuries.
ATLANTA — Top-seeded John Isner won in his first match since a marathon loss at Wimbledon, beating Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday night in the Atlanta Open.
The 33-year-old Isner, the defending champion at Atlantic Station seeking his fifth title in the event, was coming off a 6-hour, 36-minute semifinal loss to Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon semifinals that ended with a 26-24 fifth set.
“I’m very mature now. I know what it takes to bounce back from something like that,” Isner said. “As soon as I got off the plane I worked out actually. I have to keep my body constantly moving. Just sitting on a couch for days on end, I would have felt even worse.”
The 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia star won the Miami Open in April for his 13th ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 event victory. He had an easy time with the 19-year-old de Minaur.
“It was a pretty comprehensive win,” Isner said. “You never know how you’re going to come out. This was my first match on hard court since Miami so it’s been a little bit and hadn’t practiced too much because the focus was on resting after that long match.”
Isner set up a quarterfinal match against seventh-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny.
Eighth-seeded Ryan Harrison, the losing finalist last year, advanced with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Lukas Lacko of Slovakia.
Third-seeded Chung Hyeon of South Korea beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (5) to set up a quarterfinal against Harrison.