Agent: Jockey Espinoza moves from hospital to rehab facility

Associated PressJul 28, 2018, 12:29 AM EDT
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza has been moved to a rehabilitation facility to recover from a fractured vertebra in his neck sustained during a training accident.

Agent Brian Beach tweeted Friday that Espinoza had left the hospital, where he had been up and walking around in the days after being injured last Sunday.

Beach says the 46-year-old rider is “still doing well and is one step closer to going home.”

Espinoza was exercising Bobby Abu Dhabi during morning workouts at Del Mar north of San Diego. Track officials said the horse had an apparent heart attack and Espinoza was thrown off. Bobby Abu Dhabi, a 4-year-old horse, died.

Espinoza rode American Pharoah to a sweep of the Triple Crown in 2015.

The jockey will miss the rest of the Del Mar meet that ends Sept. 3.

Good Magic is the favorite for the Haskell Invitational

Associated PressJul 26, 2018, 7:56 PM EDT
OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) Good Magic, the Kentucky Derby runner-up who was fourth in the Preakness, has been made the favorite for the $1 million betfair.com Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park.

A field of seven was entered Thursday for the 1 1/8-mile race Sunday.

Good Magic, who drew the No. 6 post position with jockey Jose Ortiz, was made the 6-5 favorite.

Good Magic pushed Triple Crown winner Justify for the lead in the Preakness before fading to fourth, a length behind the winner. The colt has not raced since the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Preakness runner-up Bravazo was made the 3-1 second choice after drawing the No. 5 post. Luis Saez is listed to ride for trainer D. Wayne Lukas. The Calumet Farm’s homebred is the only horse other than Justify to race in all three legs of the Triple Crown, finishing sixth in both the Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Two other colts renewing a rivalry are Lone Sailor and Core Beliefs. Core Beliefs edged Lone Sailor by a nose in the Ohio Derby.

The Haskell field from the rail out with jockeys and odds is: Lone Sailor, Joe Bravo, 5-1; Navy Commander, Angel Arroyo, 12-1; Roaming Union, Albin Jimenez, 10-1; Core Beliefs, Flavien Prat, 4-1; Bravazo, Saez, 3-1; Good Magic, Ortiz, 6-5 and Golden Brown, Jairo Rendon, 15-1.

“There will be a good pace in this race,” said Chad Brown, who trains Good Magic. “I don’t want to be on the lead and on the rail and this horse won’t be. Hopefully, he breaks cleanly and gets into a good forward position and then goes on from there.”

Triple Crown winner Justify retires from racing

Associated PressJul 25, 2018, 3:44 PM EDT
DEL MAR, Calif. — Triple Crown winner Justify has been retired from racing because of fluid in his left front ankle.

Trainer Bob Baffert and Justify’s owners made the announcement Wednesday. They said caution over his ankle condition made it impossible to tell if Justify would be healthy enough to race by the fall.

The goal was for Justify to run in a major race this summer and be pointed toward the $5 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs. He was taken out of training earlier this month because of swelling in his ankle.

Justify won all six career starts, becoming the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to capture the Kentucky Derby after not racing as a 2-year-old. He won the Preakness and Belmont Stakes to become the 13th Triple Crown winner and second in the past four years.

Baffert says it’s his responsibility to make sure Justify was perfect to race again in the fall but couldn’t promise that. Justify is expected to return to WinStar Farm in Kentucky next month.