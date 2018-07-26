John Isner opens with win in bid for fifth Atlanta Open title

ATLANTA — Top-seeded John Isner won in his first match since a marathon loss at Wimbledon, beating Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday night in the Atlanta Open.
The 33-year-old Isner, the defending champion at Atlantic Station seeking his fifth title in the event, was coming off a 6-hour, 36-minute semifinal loss to Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon semifinals that ended with a 26-24 fifth set.
“I’m very mature now. I know what it takes to bounce back from something like that,” Isner said. “As soon as I got off the plane I worked out actually. I have to keep my body constantly moving. Just sitting on a couch for days on end, I would have felt even worse.”
The 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia star won the Miami Open in April for his 13th ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 event victory. He had an easy time with the 19-year-old de Minaur.
“It was a pretty comprehensive win,” Isner said. “You never know how you’re going to come out. This was my first match on hard court since Miami so it’s been a little bit and hadn’t practiced too much because the focus was on resting after that long match.”
Isner set up a quarterfinal match against seventh-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny.
Eighth-seeded Ryan Harrison, the losing finalist last year, advanced with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Lukas Lacko of Slovakia.
Third-seeded Chung Hyeon of South Korea beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (5) to set up a quarterfinal against Harrison.
BELGRADE, Serbia — The grandfather of Jelena Djokovic, the wife of Novak Djokovic, was found tied up in a field after unknown assailants broke into his house in central Serbia.
Djokovic’s press team says in a statement on Thursday the family is in “complete shock over what happened” to 85-year-old Miloslav Radisavljevic.
They say attackers broke into Radisavljevic’s house, kidnapped him, and took him to a field several kilometers away.
Police said, without identifying Radisavljevic, they found a man early Thursday tied to a power pole close to his house in Ljig, some 50 kilometers south of Belgrade.
The man told the police he was also robbed by the two masked assailants of about $260 and a cell phone. Police say the man had no visible injuries.
Serena Williams has complained on social media that it’s “test Serena” time again as she once more hit out at the frequency with which she is selected for anti-doping tests.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Twitter on Tuesday night after she received another visit from a tester.
Williams tweeted: “And it’s that time of the day to get `randomly’ drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean.”
In a second message, the 36-year-old American added: “But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited.”
Williams has complained before at being drug-tested more than other American tennis players this year.
“Just test everyone equally,” Williams said on the eve of this year’s Wimbledon, where she lost to Angelique Kerber in the final.
A report by Deadspin said Williams had been checked five times in 2018 by June, more than other U.S. women and men in the sport.
Williams returned to competition this season after missing more than a year as a result of pregnancy. She gave birth to a daughter last September.
As part of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s “intelligent” out-of-competition testing program, it is not unusual for top athletes – those who have had sustained success in their sport – to be tested more often than others.
Following her loss to Kerber, Williams said she had proven to herself that she could still compete to win Grand Slams. Her next Grand Slam title would tie her with Margaret Court for the most with 24. She already has the most major trophies in the professional era.