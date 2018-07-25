Triple Crown winner Justify retired from racing

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) Triple Crown winner Justify has been retired from racing because of fluid in his left front ankle.
Trainer Bob Baffert and Justify’s owners made the announcement Wednesday. They said caution over his ankle condition made it impossible to tell if Justify would be healthy enough to race by the fall.
The goal was for Justify to run in a major race this summer and be pointed toward the $5 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs. He was taken out of training earlier this month because of swelling in his ankle.
Justify won all six career starts, becoming the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to capture the Kentucky Derby after not racing as a 2-year-old. He won the Preakness and Belmont Stakes to become the 13th Triple Crown winner and second in the past four years.
Baffert says it’s his responsibility to make sure Justify was perfect to race again in the fall but couldn’t promise that. Justify is expected to return to WinStar Farm in Kentucky next month.
DEL MAR, Calif. — Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza will miss the rest of Del Mar’s summer meet after he fractured a vertebra in his neck during a training accident.
Agent Brian Beach tweeted Monday that Espinoza’s condition had improved to stable and he was up and walking in the hospital. Beach says the 46-year-old rider was expected to be moved from the intensive care unit, but will be held a few more days for observation.
Espinoza was hurt Sunday while exercising Bobby Abu Dhabi during morning workouts at the track north of San Diego. Track officials said the horse had an apparent heart attack and Espinoza was thrown off. Bobby Abu Dhabi, a 4-year-old horse, died.
Espinoza rode American Pharoah to a sweep of the Triple Crown in 2015.
The Del Mar meet opened July 18 and closes Sept. 3.
DEL MAR, Calif. — Jockey Victor Espinoza was injured when the horse he was riding at Del Mar racetrack collapsed during training and died.
Racetrack officials say Bobby Abu Dhabi suffered an apparent fatal heart attack during a workout Sunday morning. Espinoza was thrown off the horse, then lay motionless for several minutes before being fitted with a neck brace and taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Agent Brian Beach says the 46-year-old Hall of Fame jockey suffered a fractured vertebra in his neck and a “stinger” to the left shoulder and arm. He says Espinoza will remain in the hospital overnight, but doctors expect a full recovery.
Beach says Espinoza, who guided American Pharoah to the triple crown in 2015, suffered no paralysis or other broken bones. He says “it looks like we dodged a bullet.”
Four-year-old Bobby Abu Dhabi was training for the Bing Crosby Stakes next Saturday.