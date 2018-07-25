Serena Williams hits out again at testing ‘discrimination’

Serena Williams has complained on social media that it’s “test Serena” time again as she once more hit out at the frequency with which she is selected for anti-doping tests.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Twitter on Tuesday night after she received another visit from a tester.
Williams tweeted: “And it’s that time of the day to get `randomly’ drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean.”
In a second message, the 36-year-old American added: “But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited.”
Williams has complained before at being drug-tested more than other American tennis players this year.
“Just test everyone equally,” Williams said on the eve of this year’s Wimbledon, where she lost to Angelique Kerber in the final.
A report by Deadspin said Williams had been checked five times in 2018 by June, more than other U.S. women and men in the sport.
Williams returned to competition this season after missing more than a year as a result of pregnancy. She gave birth to a daughter last September.
As part of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s “intelligent” out-of-competition testing program, it is not unusual for top athletes – those who have had sustained success in their sport – to be tested more often than others.
Following her loss to Kerber, Williams said she had proven to herself that she could still compete to win Grand Slams. Her next Grand Slam title would tie her with Margaret Court for the most with 24. She already has the most major trophies in the professional era.
MONTREAL — Serena Williams will play in the Rogers Cup in Montreal next month, her first tournament since her runner-up finish at Wimbledon.
Tournament officials announced Tuesday that Williams received a wild card into the event, which begins Aug. 3.
Her ranking jumped from No. 181 to No. 28 after her run at Wimbledon. The 36-year-old has played in four tournaments this year after giving birth last year.
The Rogers Cup is a tuneup for the U.S. Open. Williams last played it in 2014, when she reached the semifinals. She won the event three times when it was played in Toronto.
TORONTO — Roger Federer withdrew from the Rogers Cup in Toronto next month in order to be in peak condition for the U.S. Open.
Federer is a two-time champion at the Rogers Cup, which alternates between Toronto and Montreal. He’s won twice in Toronto and was runner-up last year in Montreal.
“Unfortunately with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year,” Federer said in a statement on Monday. “I … am sorry to miss it.”
The Rogers Cup, which starts on Aug. 6, still features 19 of the world’s top 20 ranked players.
No. 2-ranked Federer is next scheduled to play the following week in Cincinnati, where he has won a tournament-record seven times. He missed it last year because of a back injury.
The U.S. Open in New York starts two weeks later.
Federer, due to turn 37 during the Rogers Cup, has played seven tournaments this year and won three. He last appeared at Wimbledon, and lost in the quarterfinals.