Farmer’s protest temporarily stops Stage 16 of Tour de France

An unusual circumstance brought Stage 16 of the 2018 Tour de France to a halt.
Police had to remove bales of hay that were blocking the path from Carcassonne to Bagneres De-Luchon. It was during this sequence that a farmer continued to protest and had to be removed from the area by authorities.
Several riders, including Chris Froome, needed to be treated with eye drops after being accidentally sprayed with either tear gas or pepper spray by the police. The peloton was stopped for around 15 minutes as the riders were treated for their injuries.
Froome currently sits in second place behind Geraint Thomas in the general classification of this year’s Tour.
MILLAU, France – Spectators continue to taunt Chris Froome along the roads of the Tour de France after the four-time champion was cleared of doping.
Prior to the start of Stage 15 on Sunday in the southern town of Millau, one spectator leaned over the barriers toward Froome and made a gesture like he was injecting his arm.
Throughout the race, spectators have voiced their disapproval of the Team Sky rider.
A cloud had hung over Froome after a urine sample taken during the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level.
Tour organizers had informed Froome that he wasn’t welcome at this year’s race until the International Cycling Union announced five days before the event started that Froome’s result did not represent an adverse finding.
Froome is aiming to join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as the only riders to win the Tour five times.
With one week remaining, Froome sits second in the overall standings, 1 minute and 39 seconds behind Sky teammate Geraint Thomas.
MENDE, France – Sky teammates Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome remained 1-2 in the Tour de France after the hilly 14th stage as an anticipated shakeup in the overall standings didn’t come to fruition on Saturday.
Spanish rider Omar Fraile won the stage in the Massif Central by bursting from a group of breakaway riders on the finishing climb.
Fourth-placed Primoz Roglic was the only overall contender to gain time, finishing eight seconds ahead of Thomas, Froome, and third-placed Tom Dumoulin – with all four riders finishing more than 18 minutes behind Fraile, who remained far back in the standings.
Thomas leads four-time champion Froome by 1 minute, 39 seconds. Dumoulin is third, 1:50 behind, and Roglic is fourth, 2:38 back.
Fraile had time to celebrate before crossing the line, finishing six seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe, the Frenchman wearing the polka-dot jersey awarded to the Tour’s best climber.
Jasper Stuyven of Belgium finished third, also six seconds back, and three-time world champion Peter Sagan came fourth.
It was the first career victory at the Tour for Fraile, who rides for the Astana team.
The hilly 188-kilometer (117-mile) route from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Mende in southern France passed through the Ardeche gorges, home to cave paintings dating back some 36,000 years.
Stage 15 on Sunday from Millau to Carcassonne is another hilly leg before the race’s second rest day on Monday. Then come the Pyrenees and a possibly decisive individual time trial in the penultimate stage before the traditional finish in Paris next weekend.