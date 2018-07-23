Victor Espinoza to miss rest of Del Mar meet

DEL MAR, Calif. — Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza will miss the rest of Del Mar’s summer meet after he fractured a vertebra in his neck during a training accident.
Agent Brian Beach tweeted Monday that Espinoza’s condition had improved to stable and he was up and walking in the hospital. Beach says the 46-year-old rider was expected to be moved from the intensive care unit, but will be held a few more days for observation.
Espinoza was hurt Sunday while exercising Bobby Abu Dhabi during morning workouts at the track north of San Diego. Track officials said the horse had an apparent heart attack and Espinoza was thrown off. Bobby Abu Dhabi, a 4-year-old horse, died.
Espinoza rode American Pharoah to a sweep of the Triple Crown in 2015.
The Del Mar meet opened July 18 and closes Sept. 3.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) Until Jerry Bozzo, no trainer had ever won a thoroughbred race at the age of 96.
And now, make it 97.
Bozzo bettered his own mark Saturday, when Gusty Wind prevailed in the fifth race at Gulfstream Park by nearly four lengths in a mild upset. Gusty Wind, with Luca Panici aboard, returned $14.80 for the win.
“It’s very gratifying. I wish I could have been there in the winner’s circle,” Bozzo, who watched the race on his computer at home, told Gulfstream Park officials afterward. “That would have pumped me up even more.”
Bozzo became the oldest trainer to win a race on June 3, 2017, when Cotton Tooyah won at Gulfstream for the then-96-year-old. Before that, the oldest trainer to win a race was Noble Threewitt, who was 95 when Threeatonce won a maiden race at Santa Anita in 2006.
Bozzo, born Oct. 25, 1920, is a retired aeronautical engineer, industrialist and World War II veteran. He graduated from Carnegie Tech, which is now called Carnegie Mellon, and MIT. He has been training and breeding thoroughbreds in South Florida for nearly 50 years, and talked to Panici on Friday night to discuss strategy for Saturday.
“Good for him,” Panici said. “He is a man with an amazing history.”