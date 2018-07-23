AP Photo

Roger Federer withdraws from Rogers Cup

Associated PressJul 23, 2018, 6:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TORONTO — Roger Federer withdrew from the Rogers Cup in Toronto next month in order to be in peak condition for the U.S. Open.

Federer is a two-time champion at the Rogers Cup, which alternates between Toronto and Montreal. He’s won twice in Toronto and was runner-up last year in Montreal.

“Unfortunately with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year,” Federer said in a statement on Monday. “I … am sorry to miss it.”

The Rogers Cup, which starts on Aug. 6, still features 19 of the world’s top 20 ranked players.

No. 2-ranked Federer is next scheduled to play the following week in Cincinnati, where he has won a tournament-record seven times. He missed it last year because of a back injury.

The U.S. Open in New York starts two weeks later.

Federer, due to turn 37 during the Rogers Cup, has played seven tournaments this year and won three. He last appeared at Wimbledon, and lost in the quarterfinals.

Steve Johnson wins Hall of Fame Open on Newport grass

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 22, 2018, 9:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEWPORT, R.I. — Steve Johnson continued his long road back and success this year by capturing the Hall of Fame Open on Sunday.

The 28-year-old American defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan, of India, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, on Newport’s grass court for his fourth career ATP title and second this season.

When it was over, Johnson pointed to the sky and pumped his fist before going over to the far corner of the court to give his coach, Craig Boynton, a handshake and hug.

“He’s seen me when I was (ranked) 200 and losing first rounds of challengers, questioning playing tennis and now he’s seen me winning titles and finals of 500s,” Johnson said. “The highs and lows, he’s stuck with it.”

Ranked 48th coming into the week, Johnson added to his title in Houston this year. It’s been a nice rebound after he lost his father, Steve Sr. to a heart attack last year. His Dad, who had been his coach until Johnson went to college, traveled and watched him at all his tourneys.

“It’s been an emotional couple of years,” he said to the crowd during an interview at the end of the match.

Now, Johnson, who reached as high as No. 21 in the world in 2016, will be ranked 34th beginning the week.

Asked if he could crack the Top 25, he said: “(I’ve) done it before.”

Johnson broke in the second game of the final set, hitting a forehand-cross winner to close the game.

“Steve was best, hitting some forehands today,” said the 23-year-old Ramanathan, who was seeking his first ATP title. “He played a good third set and had the better of me.”

Up 2-0 in the third, Johnson closed the game with a hard serve that Ramanathan was barely able to get his racket on. Leading 4-2, Johnson yelled out loud “Focus!” to himself before closing out the seventh game.

The match was moved from a 3 p.m. starting time yesterday to a scheduled start 11 a.m. start with the forecast for heavy rain. It began just before 1 p.m. after heavy rain in the morning and was played in misty, windy conditions.

“Misting, raining for the majority of the match, but never hard enough for us to stop,” said Johnson, who injured his right shoulder diving for a return shot in the first game of the second and called for the trainer later.

Play was stopped just before the first game of the second set when they brushed the court, but never halted after that.

“These things have a funny way of working out and I’m glad it did,” he said.

The match ended when Johnson hit a forehand winner down the line, breaking Ramanathan for the third time in the match. The other came in the 11th game of the first set.

Sevastova returns to win Bucharest Open final

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 22, 2018, 9:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BUCHAREST, Romania — Two years after being thrashed by Simona Halep in the Bucharest Open final, top-seeded Anastasija Sevastova returned to win the title in straight sets on Sunday.

Sevastova prevailed 7-6 (4), 6-2 on clay over fourth-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia, who was playing in her second career WTA final, six years after losing her first.

Sevastova had 30 winners and 28 unforced errors as she won her third singles title.

“I played one of my best matches here,” the Latvian said.

Sevastova failed to win a single game in the 2016 final against Halep. She advanced to Sunday’s final when her semifinal opponent Polona Hercog retired hurt after Sevastova had won the first set.