Victor Espinoza hurt at Del Mar when horse collapses, dies

DEL MAR, Calif. — Jockey Victor Espinoza was injured when the horse he was riding at Del Mar racetrack collapsed during training and died.
Racetrack officials say Bobby Abu Dhabi suffered an apparent fatal heart attack during a workout Sunday morning. Espinoza was thrown off the horse, then lay motionless for several minutes before being fitted with a neck brace and taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Agent Brian Beach says the 46-year-old Hall of Fame jockey suffered a fractured vertebra in his neck and a “stinger” to the left shoulder and arm. He says Espinoza will remain in the hospital overnight, but doctors expect a full recovery.
Beach says Espinoza, who guided American Pharoah to the triple crown in 2015, suffered no paralysis or other broken bones. He says “it looks like we dodged a bullet.”
Four-year-old Bobby Abu Dhabi was training for the Bing Crosby Stakes next Saturday.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) Until Jerry Bozzo, no trainer had ever won a thoroughbred race at the age of 96.
And now, make it 97.
Bozzo bettered his own mark Saturday, when Gusty Wind prevailed in the fifth race at Gulfstream Park by nearly four lengths in a mild upset. Gusty Wind, with Luca Panici aboard, returned $14.80 for the win.
“It’s very gratifying. I wish I could have been there in the winner’s circle,” Bozzo, who watched the race on his computer at home, told Gulfstream Park officials afterward. “That would have pumped me up even more.”
Bozzo became the oldest trainer to win a race on June 3, 2017, when Cotton Tooyah won at Gulfstream for the then-96-year-old. Before that, the oldest trainer to win a race was Noble Threewitt, who was 95 when Threeatonce won a maiden race at Santa Anita in 2006.
Bozzo, born Oct. 25, 1920, is a retired aeronautical engineer, industrialist and World War II veteran. He graduated from Carnegie Tech, which is now called Carnegie Mellon, and MIT. He has been training and breeding thoroughbreds in South Florida for nearly 50 years, and talked to Panici on Friday night to discuss strategy for Saturday.
“Good for him,” Panici said. “He is a man with an amazing history.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Triple Crown winner Justify won’t be running during the 150th meet at Saratoga Race Course, but many of the best thoroughbreds will be at the historic track for the 40-day season.
The meet features 69 stakes races worth $18.8 million in purses and opens Friday. Among those running this season will be Good Magic, Hofburg, Gronkowski, Vino Rosso, and Bravazo.
Todd Pletcher is eyeing his 13th training title in 16 years. He won last year with 40 winners, one more than Chad Brown.
Justify has returned to Del Mar in California after swelling in his left front ankle emerged two weeks ago. Trainer Bob Baffert says Justify probably will walk around the stable area the next two weeks.
The colt likely will return in the fall, the ultimate goal being the $5 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Churchill Downs in November.