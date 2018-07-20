Getty Images

Final squads confirmed ahead of RWC Sevens kick-off

Jul 20, 2018
All 40 teams competing in the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 have confirmed their final squads for the tournament, which begins Friday at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Defending champions New Zealand will have its men’s and women’s teams named strong squads for the three-day event.

View the final women’s squads here, and the final men’s squads here.

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 will mark the third such tournament with women’s competition and the seventh with men’s, which was first held at Murrayfield, Scotland in 1993.

This year’s event will introduce a new “knock-out” format, meaning that squads will have to win each match to advance in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

Chairman Beaumont anticipates ‘ground-breaking and spectacular’ RWC Sevens

Jul 20, 2018
Ahead of the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, World Rugby Chairmain Bill Beaumont is hoping this is the event that can broaden the sport’s appeal globally.

With the tournament being held in the United States for the first time, the three-day 40-team event will give American sports fans the the type of live exposure to the game that they’ve never had before.

Here are Beaumont’s comments in full:

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 will be a ground-breaking and spectacular event that will write another exciting chapter in the remarkable sevens success story.

We awarded our most prestigious sevens event to the USA because we know that it is much more than a nation with simply rugby potential, but a nation with a growing, thriving and engaged rugby audience.

And what a stage we have – one of the world’s most iconic sporting venues in a famous sports-loving city. The stage is set for a very special and innovative tournament – the biggest Rugby World Cup Sevens, the most digitally-engaged, most viewed, and we hope the most competitive Rugby World Cup Sevens to date.

The stars of sevens will shine in the USA’s Golden City and we look forward to three days of world-class rugby sevens that will further the reach and appeal of rugby across the nation and around the globe.

The tournament begins Friday at 10 a.m. PT when Fiji will face Spain’s women’s teams will face off.

Men’s squad announcements for RWC Sevens 2018

Jul 13, 2018
The Rugby World Cup Sevens announced squad listings that will compete in the tournament, beginning July 20 in San Francisco.

Captain Philip Snyman of South Africa will make his third appearance (2009, 2013, and 2018) at the Rugby World Cup Sevens. Despite the wealth of experience provided by Snyman, the rest of the squad is relatively new to the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Defending champions New Zealand will look to repeat, though they will only return two of their players, Captain Tim Mikkelson and Kurt Baker, from the 2013 winning side from Moscow.

“I am pleased with the squad,” noted New Zealand coach Neil Powell. “We do not have the greatest of records in this tournament, but that said, we know we will be a very competitive team if we play to our strengths and within our game plan. It is exciting times for all of us and we are ready to do our best for our country,” A slew of injuries and absences may hinder the All Blacks efforts this time around in San Francisco.

England, seeded fourth, brings 10 bronze medalists from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and six silver medalists from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Australia (seeded No. 6) and Scotland (seeded No. 8) are both dark-horse contenders, with young squads that lack World Cup Sevens experience. Lewis Holland and Jesse Parahi will both feature for Australia, while San Francisco will mark Scotland’s Scott Riddell third appearance at the tournament.

The full squads are listed below:

South Africa Squad: Ryan Oosthuizen, Philip Snyman (captain), Dylan Sage, Zain Davids, Werner Kok, Heino Bezuidenhout, Dewald Human, Rosko Specman, Justin Geduld, Selvyn Davids, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Ruhan Nel.

New Zealand Squad: Kurt Baker, Dylan Collier, Scott Curry (captain), Trael Joass, Andrew Knewstubb, Jona Nareki, Tim Mikkelson (captain), Sione Molia, Salesi Rayasi, Joe Ravouvou, Akuila Rokolisoa, Regan Ware.

England Squad: Phil Burgess, Alex Davis, Richard de Carpentier, Will Edwards, Mike Ellery, Harry Glover, Ollie Lindsay-Hague, Ruaridh McConnochie, Tom Mitchell (captain), Will Muir, Dan Norton, James Rodwell.

Australia Squad: Lachlan Anderson, Tim Anstee, Lewis Holland (captain), Henry Hutchison, Boyd Killingworth, Maurice Longbottom, Lloyd McDermott, Tom Lucas, Liam McNamara, Sam Myers, Ben O’Donnell, Jesse Parahi, 44 caps, John Porch*, Brandon Quinn.

Scotland Squad: Scott Riddell (captain), Nyle Godsmark, Jo Nayacavou, Jack Cuthbert, Alec Coombes, Robbie Fergusson, Gavin Lowe, Craig Jackson, Harvey Elms, Max McFarland, Jamie Farndale, Sam Pecquer.

Kenya Squad: Oscar Ayodi (captain), Collins Injera, Andrew Amonde, William Ambaka, Samuel Oliech, Nelson Oyoo,  Dennis Ombachi, Jeff Oluoch, Brian Tanga, Eden Agero, Herman Humwa, Samuel Ng’ethe.

Japan Squad: Dai Ozawa, Ryoto Kano, Joe Kamana, Katsuyuki Sakai, Jone Naikabulam Jose Seru, Kameli Raravou Soejima, Tevita Tupou, Kosuke Hashino, Taisei Hayashi, Chihito Matsui, Taichi Yoshizawa, Josefa Lilidamu.

Ireland Squad: Robert Baloucoune, Jordan Conroy, Shane Daly, Billy Dardis (captain), Ian Fitzpatrick, Foster Horan, Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy, Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, Jimmy O’Brien, John O’Donnell, Greg O’Shea.

Uruguay Squad:  Joaquín Alonso, Diego Ardao, Manuel Ardao, Felipe Etcheverry, Nicolás Freitas, Juanjuan Garese, Valentín Grille, Guillermo Lietjenstein, Gastón Mieres, Eugenio Plottier, Gabriel Puig (captain), Sebastián Schroeder.
Further squads will be published as they are announced.