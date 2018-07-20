Final squads confirmed ahead of RWC Sevens kick-off

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All 40 teams competing in the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 have confirmed their final squads for the tournament, which begins Friday at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Defending champions New Zealand will have its men’s and women’s teams named strong squads for the three-day event.

View the final women’s squads here, and the final men’s squads here.

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 will mark the third such tournament with women’s competition and the seventh with men’s, which was first held at Murrayfield, Scotland in 1993.

This year’s event will introduce a new “knock-out” format, meaning that squads will have to win each match to advance in both the men’s and women’s competitions.