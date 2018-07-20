Final squads confirmed ahead of RWC Sevens kick-off

The Rugby World Cup Sevens announced squad listings that will compete in the tournament, beginning July 20 in San Francisco.
Captain Philip Snyman of South Africa will make his third appearance (2009, 2013, and 2018) at the Rugby World Cup Sevens. Despite the wealth of experience provided by Snyman, the rest of the squad is relatively new to the Rugby World Cup Sevens.
Defending champions New Zealand will look to repeat, though they will only return two of their players, Captain Tim Mikkelson and Kurt Baker, from the 2013 winning side from Moscow.
“I am pleased with the squad,” noted New Zealand coach Neil Powell. “We do not have the greatest of records in this tournament, but that said, we know we will be a very competitive team if we play to our strengths and within our game plan. It is exciting times for all of us and we are ready to do our best for our country,” A slew of injuries and absences may hinder the All Blacks efforts this time around in San Francisco.
England, seeded fourth, brings 10 bronze medalists from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and six silver medalists from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.
Australia (seeded No. 6) and Scotland (seeded No. 8) are both dark-horse contenders, with young squads that lack World Cup Sevens experience. Lewis Holland and Jesse Parahi will both feature for Australia, while San Francisco will mark Scotland’s Scott Riddell third appearance at the tournament.
The full squads are listed below:
South Africa Squad: Ryan Oosthuizen, Philip Snyman (captain), Dylan Sage, Zain Davids, Werner Kok, Heino Bezuidenhout, Dewald Human, Rosko Specman, Justin Geduld, Selvyn Davids, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Ruhan Nel.
New Zealand Squad: Kurt Baker, Dylan Collier, Scott Curry (captain), Trael Joass, Andrew Knewstubb, Jona Nareki, Tim Mikkelson (captain), Sione Molia, Salesi Rayasi, Joe Ravouvou, Akuila Rokolisoa, Regan Ware.
England Squad: Phil Burgess, Alex Davis, Richard de Carpentier, Will Edwards, Mike Ellery, Harry Glover, Ollie Lindsay-Hague, Ruaridh McConnochie, Tom Mitchell (captain), Will Muir, Dan Norton, James Rodwell.
Australia Squad: Lachlan Anderson, Tim Anstee, Lewis Holland (captain), Henry Hutchison, Boyd Killingworth, Maurice Longbottom, Lloyd McDermott, Tom Lucas, Liam McNamara, Sam Myers, Ben O’Donnell, Jesse Parahi, 44 caps, John Porch*, Brandon Quinn.
Scotland Squad: Scott Riddell (captain), Nyle Godsmark, Jo Nayacavou, Jack Cuthbert, Alec Coombes, Robbie Fergusson, Gavin Lowe, Craig Jackson, Harvey Elms, Max McFarland, Jamie Farndale, Sam Pecquer.
Kenya Squad: Oscar Ayodi (captain), Collins Injera, Andrew Amonde, William Ambaka, Samuel Oliech, Nelson Oyoo, Dennis Ombachi, Jeff Oluoch, Brian Tanga, Eden Agero, Herman Humwa, Samuel Ng’ethe.
Japan Squad: Dai Ozawa, Ryoto Kano, Joe Kamana, Katsuyuki Sakai, Jone Naikabulam Jose Seru, Kameli Raravou Soejima, Tevita Tupou, Kosuke Hashino, Taisei Hayashi, Chihito Matsui, Taichi Yoshizawa, Josefa Lilidamu.
Ireland Squad: Robert Baloucoune, Jordan Conroy, Shane Daly, Billy Dardis (captain), Ian Fitzpatrick, Foster Horan, Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy, Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, Jimmy O’Brien, John O’Donnell, Greg O’Shea.
Further squads will be published as they are announced.