Betting Favorite France Still Offers Value on World Cup Final Odds

OddsSharkJul 13, 2018, 8:50 AM EDT
No matter how much the betting line moves into minus money, favored France offers plenty of value against Croatia in the World Cup championship game this weekend.

With the biggest sporting event in the world down to the last two teams, France is a -115 favorite on the World Cup final odds with Croatia coming back at +375, while the draw is priced at +230 and there is a 2.0 total, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

France went through the arguably tougher half of the knockout draw to make it to the final Sunday at Luhzniki Stadium in Moscow, defeating Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium. Croatia outlasted Denmark, Russia and England in knockout games that were tied 1-1 after regulation time, a World Cup first.

Six of the last seven World Cup finals have produced a clean sheet. However, with the playmaking talent on both side – think Paul Pogba for France, or Luka Modric of Croatia, who might be the world’s best midfielder – there’s a chance this won’t be the usual cautiously played final. The both teams to score / over 2.5 goals scored prop is priced at +220.

France has kept forward Antoine Griezmann and winger Kylian Mbappe supplied with scoring chances throughout the tournament, so they are 1A and 1B in all goal-scorer props. Bettors who are confident of France winning the midfield battle – which boils down to Pogba and N’Golo Kante against Modric and Ivan Rakitic – might want to back France at +275 to beat the minus-1.5 goals alternate spread.

Croatia defender Ivan Strinic (groin) has an injury issue and is slated to play across from Mbappe, which might make it worth taking a flier on the French teenager to add to his World Cup account.

Croatia has had a remarkable run, as it conceded the opening goal in each knockout game – a pattern that might continue Sunday – before rallying to pull out the win. Modric controls a game as well as anyone, while forward Mario Mandzukic (+300 to score anytime) has shown he doesn’t need a high volume of chances to get on the board.

The main question hanging over the first-time World Cup finalist is whether Croatia has enough left to go toe-to-toe with France after basically playing an extra game  – the 30 minutes of extra time, multiplied by three – to reach the final.

Bettors who believe they can hold France might want to pore over the method-of-victory prop, where a France extra-time win pays +850 and a Croatia extra-time win is priced at +1800. For victory by penalty kicks, it’s France at +900 and Croatia at +1000.

Mbappe (+300) has top prop to be man of the match, followed by teammate Griezmann (+600) and Croatia’s Modric (+750).

World Cup quarterfinals betting preview: Brazil among odds favorites

OddsSharkJul 6, 2018, 12:39 AM EDT
It could be a case of bettor beware in the first set of World Cup quarterfinals, since neither of the favorites have reached what is believed to be its peak form.

Brazil is the +110 betting favorite with Belgium coming back at +265 while the draw is priced at +235 on the three-way moneyline, and there is a 2.5 total in their World Cup quarterfinal matchup in Kazan, Russia on Friday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

History – Brazil is a five-time World Cup champion and Belgium last advanced past the quarterfinal in 1986 – might favor Neymar and the talented South Americans. The form, at least with each team’s comparative offensive efficiency during the tournament, might say otherwise.

Brazil has not allowed a goal during open play in its four matches (the only goal it has conceded was via a corner kick). It has been less than the sum of its parts – Neymar, Roberto Firmino, et al. – offensively, however. Belgium, with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne generating opportunities in the midfield, is one of the highest-scoring teams in the tournament and has the potential to pull off an upset.

The amount of natural offense on both sides means taking the over, at even money, is advisable. Both teams’ attacks have tended to heat up after halftime and there is a +175 prop on no goals being scored in the first half.

France (+100) will encounter the tautest defensive team left when it faces Uruguay (+350, draw +210) in Nizhny Novgorod in another quarterfinal matchup on Friday.

Uruguay’s defending built around center backs Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin give it a reasonable chance of holding France for the regulation 90 minutes or perhaps the 120 that would trigger penalty kicks. The draw with under 2.5 goals offers +250 on the World Cup odds.

England (-110) takes a curious history against Sweden (+370, draw +225) into a Saturday matchup in Samara, having won only two of the last 15 matchups since 1968. England has the edge in depth and potent scoring through Harry Kane – who is +105 to score any time, and +275 to score the first goal – and Raheem Sterling. Sweden’s ability to suppress deeper opponents warrants looking at the -120 under on the 2.0 total.

And Croatia (+120) hosts Russia (+285, draw +205), and each survived 120-minute marathons and penalty shootouts in the Round of 16. That outcome could happen again. Taking Croatia and midfielder Luka Modric requires a small leap of faith that they have a level to their game they did not show in their last fixture against Denmark.

Russia’s strategy will be containment. Croatia offers +135 for a clean sheet and +220 to win-to-nil, compared to +200 and +400 for Russia respectively.

During the Round of 16, favorites advanced from six of the eight matches. England, however, needed penalties against Colombia, while Belgium needed a three-goal comeback capped by a stoppage-time deciding goal against Japan.

Uruguay-Portugal offers tight odds, contrasting styles in World Cup Round of 16

OddsSharkJun 30, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
The moneyline is the only thing tighter than Uruguay’s defending was in the group stage of the World Cup.

Uruguay is priced at +180 on the three-way moneyline on the World Cup odds, while Portugal comes back at +190 and the draw also offers +190 in a Round of 16 matchup on Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The matchup in Sochi, Russia is the nations’ first meeting at the World Cup.

Group winners have advanced in 21 of the last 24 games in the Round of 16, including 8-of-8 at the 2014 World Cup. The law of averages tells us a few second-place qualifiers will break that trend.

Uruguay, whose center back duo of Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez anchored a back line that posted a clean sheet during all three of their group wins, will try to win through defending and counter-attacking. Portugal has the scoring punch to beat almost anyone, but it is relying on Cristiano Ronaldo to score his first-ever goal in the World Cup knockout stage.

France (+135) is favored against Argentina (+245, draw +200) in a matchup in Kazan. Neither side has been greater than the sum of its parts, but France’s “pretty good” form, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, might be enough.

The case for Argentina to pull off the upset comes down to having the best player on the pitch – Lionel Messi – and having the emotional high of just scraping into the Round of 16. What’s more certain is that Argentina’s dearth of defensive depth makes it wise to make an even-money play on the 2.0 total.

Spain (-170) is a massive favorite against host Russia (+550, draw +290) in a Sunday matchup in Moscow. There is a strong likelihood that Spain and Diego Costa will have too much of the ball – possession time – for Russia to have a puncher’s chance at pulling off the upset. Spain is offering even money for a clean sheet, something it did only once in the group stage.

And Croatia (-120) will have to avoid getting frustrated at the defensive tactics of Denmark (+400, +225 draw) in their Sunday Round of 16 matchup in Nizhny Novgorod. Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has excelled at keeping his team in attack mode, which makes the +160 on the Croatia win/over 1.5 goals prop very enticing.

The remainder of the Round of 16 takes place on Monday and Tuesday.

