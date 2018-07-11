Novak Djokovic in first Grand Slam semifinal in two years

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Novak Djokovic advanced to the last four at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2016 with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 Wimbledon quarterfinal victory over Kei Nishikori.

Three-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic maintained the dominance he has shown throughout the tournament on his first serve.

The 24th-seeded Nishikori was able to attack Djokovic’s second serve and had a chance to take the lead when he was 0-40 up at 2-2 in the third set.

Djokovic rallied to hold and only lost two more games from that point onward as he advanced to his first Grand Slam semifinal since the 2016 U.S. Open.

Djokovic missed the second half of 2017 with an elbow injury, but his run at Wimbledon is the latest indicator that the 12-time Grand Slam champion is nearing his best form.

He will next face either two-time champion Rafael Nadal or fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro.