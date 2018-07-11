Novak Djokovic in first Grand Slam semifinal in two years

LONDON — Novak Djokovic advanced to the last four at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2016 with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 Wimbledon quarterfinal victory over Kei Nishikori.
Three-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic maintained the dominance he has shown throughout the tournament on his first serve.
The 24th-seeded Nishikori was able to attack Djokovic’s second serve and had a chance to take the lead when he was 0-40 up at 2-2 in the third set.
Djokovic rallied to hold and only lost two more games from that point onward as he advanced to his first Grand Slam semifinal since the 2016 U.S. Open.
Djokovic missed the second half of 2017 with an elbow injury, but his run at Wimbledon is the latest indicator that the 12-time Grand Slam champion is nearing his best form.
He will next face either two-time champion Rafael Nadal or fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro.
LONDON — Top-ranked Rafael Nadal outlasted Juan Martin del Potro in a crowd-pleasing five-set duel to reach his first Wimbledon semifinal since 2011.
In a match filled with entertaining rallies between two of the biggest hitters in the game, Nadal came from a set down to win 7-5, 6-7 (7), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in 4 hours, 48 minutes — the longest match of this year’s tournament.
Del Potro finished with 77 winners to Nadal’s 67 but failed to convert any of his five break points in the fifth set. Instead it was the Spaniard who earned the only break of the decider and he closed out the win on his first match point — leaving the fifth-seeded Argentine sprawled on the grass in exhaustion.
Nadal will face Novak Djokovic next in a rematch of the 2011 final, the last time the Spaniard had even made the quarterfinals at the All England Club.
LONDON — John Isner has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal in his 41st appearance.
The hard-serving American beat Milos Raonic of Canada 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Kevin Anderson of South Africa in Wimbledon’s last four.
Isner’s 41 attempts to make a semifinal at a major is the second most in the 50-year professional era, behind Sam Querrey, who made the last four at Wimbledon last year with his 42nd try.
Isner has yet to be broken at this year’s tournament and saved the only break point he faced on Wednesday. Raonic hit 31 aces to Isner’s 25 but was broken three times, including the last game of the match.