Julia Goerges makes it two Germans in Wimbledon semis

LONDON — Julia Goerges advanced to her first Wimbledon semifinal with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over 20th-seeded Kiki Bertens.

Having reached the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career, Goerges went a step further with a comeback victory over her Dutch opponent.

The 13th-seeded Goerges had never made it past the third round in her 10 previous appearances at the All England Club and had gone out in the first round for the past five years.

With Angelique Kerber also having made the last four, it is the first time two German women will play in the Wimbledon semifinals since 1931. The last time two German women reached any Grand Slam semifinals was at the 1993 French Open, featuring Steffi Graf and Anke Huber.

Goerges will face seven-time champion Serena Williams in the semifinals on Thursday. Williams holds a 3-0 head-to-head record over Goerges, with the most recent victory coming in the third round of the French Open last month.