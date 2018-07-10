Juan Martin del Potro advances to Wimbledon quarters for first time since 2013

Juan Martin del Potro advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time since 2013 by beating Gilles Simon 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (5).
The fifth-seeded del Potro failed to convert four match points when serving at 5-4 in the fourth set, but maintained his composure to close out the contest with his first opportunity in the tiebreaker that followed.
The only fourth-round contest to be carried over to Tuesday lasted 4 hours, 24 minutes, making it the longest men’s singles match of the tournament.
It is the first time since he reached the Australian Open and French Open quarterfinals in 2012 that del Potro has qualified for the last eight at consecutive Grand Slams.
The 2009 U.S. Open champion reached the semifinals at the All England Club in 2013, but four wrist surgeries – three on the left – almost made him retire.
The Argentine next faces two-time champion Rafael Nadal, who has reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.
LONDON — Julia Goerges advanced to her first Wimbledon semifinal with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over 20th-seeded Kiki Bertens.
Having reached the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career, Goerges went a step further with a comeback victory over her Dutch opponent.
The 13th-seeded Goerges had never made it past the third round in her 10 previous appearances at the All England Club and had gone out in the first round for the past five years.
With Angelique Kerber also having made the last four, it is the first time two German women will play in the Wimbledon semifinals since 1931. The last time two German women reached any Grand Slam semifinals was at the 1993 French Open, featuring Steffi Graf and Anke Huber.
Goerges will face seven-time champion Serena Williams in the semifinals on Thursday. Williams holds a 3-0 head-to-head record over Goerges, with the most recent victory coming in the third round of the French Open last month.
Jelena Ostapenko became the first Latvian woman to reach a Wimbledon semifinal with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Dominika Cibulkova.
In a match that featured eight breaks of serve – four in the first five games – Ostapenko was able to elevate her game in the crucial moments.
She was the aggressor throughout, hitting 33 winners to Cibulkova’s six, but also doubling her opponent’s unforced error count.
In 2017, Ostapenko followed up her first Grand Slam title at the French Open by reaching the last eight at Wimbledon.