Jelena Ostapenko first Latvian woman to reach Wimbledon semi

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jelena Ostapenko became the first Latvian woman to reach a Wimbledon semifinal with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Dominika Cibulkova.

In a match that featured eight breaks of serve – four in the first five games – Ostapenko was able to elevate her game in the crucial moments.

She was the aggressor throughout, hitting 33 winners to Cibulkova’s six, but also doubling her opponent’s unforced error count.

In 2017, Ostapenko followed up her first Grand Slam title at the French Open by reaching the last eight at Wimbledon.