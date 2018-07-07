Novak Djokovic defeats Kyle Edmund at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic didn’t let a bad call on a crucial point get the better of him as he knocked out home favorite Kyle Edmund in Wimbledon’s third round.
The three-time champion won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court, serving out the match with an ace to reach the round of 16 for the 11th time at the All England Club.
Djokovic was robbed of a break at 3-3 in the fourth set when the ball bounced twice before Edmund managed to return it over the net at 15-40. Djokovic complained to the chair umpire but the call stood – even though TV replays also showed Edmund’s shot actually landed wide.
Edmund ended up holding serve but Djokovic broke at his next opportunity to make sure there will be no British players in the second week of the tournament.
Edmund was the top British man in the draw in Andy Murray’s absence and beat Djokovic on clay in Madrid this year. But his exit means all 12 British players – four men and eight women – have been knocked out.
This is the 44th time Djokovic has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam, surpassing Jimmy Connors in second place.
Former finalist Angelique Kerber advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon without facing a break point after beating 18th-seeded Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4.
Kerber, a two-time Grand Slam champion, who was runner-up to Serena Williams at the All England Club in 2016, hit 23 winners and made just five unforced errors against her Japanese opponent.
As well as being one of only two former finalists – along with Williams – to make it through to the fourth round, 11th-seeded Kerber is the second highest seed remaining in the women’s draw. Seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova is the only top-10 player to have advanced to the second week.
Kerber of Germany will next face 56th-ranked Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.
Rafael Nadal guaranteed he will stay No. 1 in the rankings after Wimbledon as he reached the fourth round with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 19-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur.
Nadal hasn’t dropped a set so far in the tournament. Against de Minaur, he faced only three break points and saved them all, while producing nearly twice as many winners, 30-17.
This is Nadal’s eighth trip to the round of 16 at the All England Club, where he has won two of his 17 Grand Slam titles. A year ago, the Spaniard lost at that stage.
He and Roger Federer have swapped the No. 1 ranking a half-dozen times this season, the most since there were eight changes in 1999.