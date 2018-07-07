Milos Raonic reaches fourth round at Wimbledon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Milos Raonic reached Wimbledon’s fourth round for the third consecutive year, finishing off a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over 171st-ranked qualifier Dennis Novak of Austria in a match suspended because of fading light the night before.

Play was halted with Novak about to serve while trailing 6-5 in the third set, and Raonic got off to a perfect start when they resumed Saturday by breaking to take that set.

The 13th-seeded Canadian was the runner-up at the All England Club in 2016, losing to Andy Murray in the final. Raonic lost to eventual champion Roger Federer in last year’s quarterfinals.

On Monday, Raonic will face 103rd-ranked Mackenzie McDonald of the United States for a quarterfinal berth.