Juan Martin del Potro overcomes Benoit Paire at Wimbledon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Novak Djokovic didn’t let a bad call on a crucial point get the better of him as he knocked out home favorite Kyle Edmund in Wimbledon’s third round.

The three-time champion won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court, serving out the match with an ace to reach the round of 16 for the 11th time at the All England Club.

Djokovic was robbed of a break at 3-3 in the fourth set when the ball bounced twice before Edmund managed to return it over the net at 15-40. Djokovic complained to the chair umpire but the call stood – even though TV replays also showed Edmund’s shot actually landed wide.

Edmund ended up holding serve but Djokovic broke at his next opportunity to make sure there will be no British players in the second week of the tournament.

Edmund was the top British man in the draw in Andy Murray’s absence and beat Djokovic on clay in Madrid this year. But his exit means all 12 British players – four men and eight women – have been knocked out.

This is the 44th time Djokovic has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam, surpassing Jimmy Connors in second place.