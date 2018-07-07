AP Photo

Ernests Gulbis tops No. 4 Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon

Associated Press
LONDON — Ernests Gulbis is a former top-10 player and Grand Slam semifinalist. A series of injuries pushed him down the rankings and kept him off the ATP Tour for long stretches, instead relegated to lower-tier Challenger tournaments.

Look at him now. Healthy and playing well, he’s made it all the way to Wimbledon’s fourth round for the first time in 11 appearances at the All England Club after upsetting No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev 7-6 (2), 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Gulbis is ranked only 138th and had to go through qualifying rounds to make it into Wimbledon’s main draw. He’d never attempted that before and is now the first male qualifier to get to the fourth round in six years.

“I’m glad that I went through it,” Gulbis said. “It makes me stronger mentally.”

The victory over Zverev was his sixth in a row over the past two weeks.

It also allowed Gulbis to join 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who reached the women’s fourth round with a victory earlier Saturday, to give Latvia two players in the round of 16 at a major tournament for the first time.

“It’s great to see him doing this well, because I think he is such a talented player and he can play on a very high level,” Ostapenko said about Gulbis. “I hope he’s going to go even further in the tournament.”

On Monday, Gulbis will face No. 24 seed Kei Nishikori of Japan, who was the runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Open.

The best Grand Slam showing for Gulbis was a run to the semifinals at the 2014 French Open, which included a win against Roger Federer. That was the year he reached his career-best ranking of No. 10.

But then came one injury after another and a slide to 589th a year ago because of a lack of matches.

He had won only one tour-level match this season before Wimbledon. Now he has his first three-match winning streak on tour since 2016.

And still, he can boast of a better Grand Slam performance on his resume than the 21-year-old Zverev, whose only major quarterfinal was last month at Roland Garros.

More than any edge in age or experience, though, what both men figured determined the outcome of this match was that Zverev ran out of energy. He came down with a stomach bug that affected him during his two-day, five-set victory over Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in the second round and felt tired down the stretch against Gulbis.

“It felt like somebody just unplugged me in the middle of the fourth set,” Zverev said. “There was no going back.”

Novak Djokovic defeats Edmund at Wimbledon

Associated Press
Novak Djokovic didn’t let a bad call on a crucial point get the better of him as he knocked out home favorite Kyle Edmund in Wimbledon’s third round.

The three-time champion won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court, serving out the match with an ace to reach the round of 16 for the 11th time at the All England Club.

Djokovic was robbed of a break at 3-3 in the fourth set when the ball bounced twice before Edmund managed to return it over the net at 15-40. Djokovic complained to the chair umpire but the call stood – even though TV replays also showed Edmund’s shot actually landed wide.

Edmund ended up holding serve but Djokovic broke at his next opportunity to make sure there will be no British players in the second week of the tournament.

Edmund was the top British man in the draw in Andy Murray’s absence and beat Djokovic on clay in Madrid this year. But his exit means all 12 British players – four men and eight women – have been knocked out.

This is the 44th time Djokovic has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam, surpassing Jimmy Connors in second place.

 

Angelique Kerber advances to fourth round at Wimbledon

Associated Press
Former finalist Angelique Kerber advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon without facing a break point after beating 18th-seeded Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4.

Kerber, a two-time Grand Slam champion, who was runner-up to Serena Williams at the All England Club in 2016, hit 23 winners and made just five unforced errors against her Japanese opponent.

As well as being one of only two former finalists – along with Williams – to make it through to the fourth round, 11th-seeded Kerber is the second highest seed remaining in the women’s draw. Seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova is the only top-10 player to have advanced to the second week.

Kerber of Germany will next face 56th-ranked Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

 