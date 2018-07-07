Angelique Kerber advances to fourth round at Wimbledon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former finalist Angelique Kerber advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon without facing a break point after beating 18th-seeded Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4.

Kerber, a two-time Grand Slam champion, who was runner-up to Serena Williams at the All England Club in 2016, hit 23 winners and made just five unforced errors against her Japanese opponent.

As well as being one of only two former finalists – along with Williams – to make it through to the fourth round, 11th-seeded Kerber is the second highest seed remaining in the women’s draw. Seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova is the only top-10 player to have advanced to the second week.

Kerber of Germany will next face 56th-ranked Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.