AP Images

World Cup quarterfinals betting preview: Brazil among odds favorites

Associated PressJul 6, 2018, 12:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It could be a case of bettor beware in the first set of World Cup quarterfinals, since neither of the favorites have reached what is believed to be its peak form.

Brazil is the +110 betting favorite with Belgium coming back at +265 while the draw is priced at +235 on the three-way moneyline, and there is a 2.5 total in their World Cup quarterfinal matchup in Kazan, Russia on Friday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

History – Brazil is a five-time World Cup champion and Belgium last advanced past the quarterfinal in 1986 – might favor Neymar and the talented South Americans. The form, at least with each team’s comparative offensive efficiency during the tournament, might say otherwise.

Brazil has not allowed a goal during open play in its four matches (the only goal it has conceded was via a corner kick). It has been less than the sum of its parts – Neymar, Roberto Firmino, et al. – offensively, however. Belgium, with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne generating opportunities in the midfield, is one of the highest-scoring teams in the tournament and has the potential to pull off an upset.

The amount of natural offense on both sides means taking the over, at even money, is advisable. Both teams’ attacks have tended to heat up after halftime and there is a +175 prop on no goals being scored in the first half.

France (+100) will encounter the tautest defensive team left when it faces Uruguay (+350, draw +210) in Nizhny Novgorod in another quarterfinal matchup on Friday.

Uruguay’s defending built around center backs Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin give it a reasonable chance of holding France for the regulation 90 minutes or perhaps the 120 that would trigger penalty kicks. The draw with under 2.5 goals offers +250 on the World Cup odds.

England (-110) takes a curious history against Sweden (+370, draw +225) into a Saturday matchup in Samara, having won only two of the last 15 matchups since 1968. England has the edge in depth and potent scoring through Harry Kane – who is +105 to score any time, and +275 to score the first goal – and Raheem Sterling. Sweden’s ability to suppress deeper opponents warrants looking at the -120 under on the 2.0 total.

And Croatia (+120) hosts Russia (+285, draw +205), and each survived 120-minute marathons and penalty shootouts in the Round of 16. That outcome could happen again. Taking Croatia and midfielder Luka Modric requires a small leap of faith that they have a level to their game they did not show in their last fixture against Denmark.

Russia’s strategy will be containment. Croatia offers +135 for a clean sheet and +220 to win-to-nil, compared to +200 and +400 for Russia respectively.

During the Round of 16, favorites advanced from six of the eight matches. England, however, needed penalties against Colombia, while Belgium needed a three-goal comeback capped by a stoppage-time deciding goal against Japan.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top World Cup betting news check out the OddsShark FC podcast with Andrew Avery, Rob Trites, and Craig Cormier. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsSharkFC.libsyn.com.

Uruguay-Portugal offers tight odds, contrasting styles in World Cup Round of 16

OddsSharkJun 30, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The moneyline is the only thing tighter than Uruguay’s defending was in the group stage of the World Cup.

Uruguay is priced at +180 on the three-way moneyline on the World Cup odds, while Portugal comes back at +190 and the draw also offers +190 in a Round of 16 matchup on Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The matchup in Sochi, Russia is the nations’ first meeting at the World Cup.

Group winners have advanced in 21 of the last 24 games in the Round of 16, including 8-of-8 at the 2014 World Cup. The law of averages tells us a few second-place qualifiers will break that trend.

Uruguay, whose center back duo of Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez anchored a back line that posted a clean sheet during all three of their group wins, will try to win through defending and counter-attacking. Portugal has the scoring punch to beat almost anyone, but it is relying on Cristiano Ronaldo to score his first-ever goal in the World Cup knockout stage.

France (+135) is favored against Argentina (+245, draw +200) in a matchup in Kazan. Neither side has been greater than the sum of its parts, but France’s “pretty good” form, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, might be enough.

The case for Argentina to pull off the upset comes down to having the best player on the pitch – Lionel Messi – and having the emotional high of just scraping into the Round of 16. What’s more certain is that Argentina’s dearth of defensive depth makes it wise to make an even-money play on the 2.0 total.

Spain (-170) is a massive favorite against host Russia (+550, draw +290) in a Sunday matchup in Moscow. There is a strong likelihood that Spain and Diego Costa will have too much of the ball – possession time – for Russia to have a puncher’s chance at pulling off the upset. Spain is offering even money for a clean sheet, something it did only once in the group stage.

And Croatia (-120) will have to avoid getting frustrated at the defensive tactics of Denmark (+400, +225 draw) in their Sunday Round of 16 matchup in Nizhny Novgorod. Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has excelled at keeping his team in attack mode, which makes the +160 on the Croatia win/over 1.5 goals prop very enticing.

The remainder of the Round of 16 takes place on Monday and Tuesday.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top World Cup betting news check out the OddsShark FC podcast with Andrew Avery, Rob Trites, and Craig Cormier. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsSharkFC.libsyn.com.

World Cup Odds: Brazil, Mexico, England weekend betting favorites

OddsSharkJun 22, 2018, 2:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Brazil seems to have an ideal scenario for growing into the World Cup tournament after being held to a draw in its opener.

Brazil is the -475 betting favorite with Costa Rica coming back at +1500 on the World Cup odds, while the draw is priced at +500 on the three-way moneyline for their World Cup matchup in St. Petersburg, Russia on Friday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The big question might be how much Brazil, who tied its first game against Switzerland, will win by against Costa Rica. Neymar is penciled in to start as a winger after limping out of training earlier in the week, as both he and forward Gabriel Jesus look to score for the first time in the tournament.

Costa Rica had its hands full with Serbia forwards during its opener, so it’s reasonable to think Brazil should find a way to score at least two goals and deliver at -130 to win by more than 1.5 goals. Costa Rica failed to score in its first game and Brazil is priced at -200 to keep a clean sheet.

Serbia (+170) is a narrow favorite against Switzerland (+195, draw +195) in a matchup in Kaliningrad that might decide who will join Brazil as a Group E qualifier in the Round of 16. Since both teams had a result in their openers, a draw is a good possibility and the 0-0/1-1/2-2 choice in correct score group props offers value at +350.

Mexico (-145) faces South Korea (+475, +270 draw) in a Saturday matchup at Rostov-on-Don. Mexico has not won back-to-back World Cup games for the first time since 2002. However, their Hirving Lorzano-led attack deserved to score more than one goal in their win against Germany and has a favorable matchup as South Korea has conceded goals in its last seven World Cup games.

Germany (-225) faces a practical must-win matchup against Sweden (+600, draw +360) in Sochi. With the way Germany was unimpressive in its loss against Mexico and with the way Sweden is an offensively limited but persistent team, the under on the 2.5 total seems like a wise choice.

England (-500) and Panama (+1600, draw +525) is a mismatch on the World Cup moneyline and most will be on the pitch at Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday. England and Harry Kane generated a high volume of chances in its opener, while Panama broke clear a few times against powerhouse Belgium. The over on the 2.5 total pays even money.

Colombia (+120) and Poland (+240 draw +240) are each facing the risk of an early exit going into their matchup at Kazan. Neither side’s defense is airtight enough to expect a clean sheet, but neither 0-1 team can afford to lose the game. The under on the 2.5 total holds decent value at -130.

And Senegal (+125) faces Japan (+250, draw +215) at Yekaterinburg, with the winner set to gain control of Group H. That should make for a relatively wide-open game with an above-average chance of goals on both sides, yet the match has a modest 2.0 total.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top World Cup betting news check out the OddsShark FC podcast with Andrew Avery, Rob Trites, and Craig Cormier. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsSharkFC.libsyn.com.