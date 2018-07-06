Getty Images

Norrie and Clarke split over Wimbledon record near-miss

Associated PressJul 6, 2018, 5:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) After being knocked out in the second round of the men’s doubles on Friday, Cameron Norrie and Jay Clarke had contrasting emotions over how close they had come to a Wimbledon record.

The British duo came up short in a three-day, 87-game, 5-hour, 2-minute first-round marathon against Hans Podlipnik-Castillo of Chile and his Argentine partner Marcelo Arevalo.

The 6-4, 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-4, 22-20 scoreline left the match tied for the fifth-most games in men’s doubles at Wimbledon, 15 short of the 102 played when Marcelo Melo and Andre Sa defeated Kevin Ullyett and Paul Hanley 28-26 in the fifth set of their second-round encounter in 2007.

Norrie, ranked 75 in singles, doesn’t take doubles “too seriously”, but was down after being told how close they had come to topping the long-match list.

“It’s tough we just missed the record,” he said.

Clarke, who spoke later after returning to the court to win a first-round mixed doubles match alongside fellow British player Harriet Dart, held a different view.

“We will happily settle for this loss rather than 27-29 or something,” Clarke said. “I wouldn’t have enjoyed going that long. This match was long enough.”

Having started on Wednesday evening, the encounter resumed late on Thursday and was suspended once more with Norrie and Clarke leading 4-3 in the fourth set.

The British pair saved eight match points, before the fifth set finally came to an end after 2 hours and 24 minutes.

“I thought it was pretty poor scheduling,” said Norrie, who felt the match should have resumed earlier on Thursday.

Melo was also in men’s doubles action on Friday, as he and Lukasz Kubot made a second-round exit.

The Brazilian was happy to have held on to his record.

“Only at Wimbledon can this happen,” said Melo, referencing the fact the other three Grand Slams have made men’s doubles best of three sets. “That’s why I love to play here.”

Those doubles tussles pale in comparison to Wimbledon’s longest-ever match.

It took John Isner 183 games to defeat Nicolas Mahut in a 2010 first-round men’s singles clash. The American player prevailed 70-68 in the fifth set after 11 hours and five minutes.

Norrie said he was thinking about Isner and Mahut as his match went on, and also the possibility of a plaque like the one on Court 18 that commemorates their encounter.

“That would have been nice,” Norrie said

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

John Isner hits 64 aces in second-round win

AP Images
Associated PressJul 5, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON – John Isner hit 64 aces – 64! – and saved two match points while winning a five-setter at Wimbledon for only the second time in six tries.

You might have heard of the other such victory: It ended 70-68 in the final set.

In this much shorter instance of going the distance, the No. 9-seeded Isner came through 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (3), 7-5 against Ruben Bemelmans, a Belgian qualifier ranked 104th, in a second-round match that ended Thursday after it was interrupted by rain the evening earlier.

“Certainly didn’t sleep like a baby last night,” the 33-year-old American said.

“All the stuff is running through my head. I’m half asleep, I’m not really asleep. We have all been there. You have something weighing on you,” he continued. “But fortunately, I didn’t feel, like, tired today. I still had a lot of adrenaline running through my body.”

Among the things that might have kept Isner tossing and turning:

– Isner held a match point at 6-5 in the third-set tiebreaker, but Bemelmans erased that with a winner, then added the next two points, too, to grab that set;

– he also dropped the fourth set in a tiebreaker;

– he had lost four five-setters in a row at Wimbledon, exiting the tournament that way in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017;

– he got into a heated and extended argument with chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani over a couple of replay reviews Isner was sure were incorrect, drawing a warning for the language he used.

“Now I’m going to get fined for that,” Isner said to Lahyani after apologizing, while also noting, “I said one bad word.”

They resumed Thursday at 4-3 in the fifth set, and Isner quickly was one point from defeat, trailing 5-4 while serving at 15-40. But he made both of those match points disappear via – what else? – aces, the first at 132 mph and the other at 144 mph.

“Just him keeping his nerves really well. Props to him that he produced those serves,” Bemelmans said. “There’s always a letdown when you miss those chances, but really, I didn’t miss them. He served them away. So it was not my fault. I could do nothing about it.”

Isner, who is based in Dallas, then broke in the next game and served out the victory, although not without casting aside one last break point, after double-faulting to 30-40. He closed this way: 141 mph service winner, 127 mph ace, 140 mph service winner.

That serve, Bemelmans said, is “tough on any surface.”

“Sometimes you’ve just got to bluff a little bit and choose a side, just to get in his head,” he added, “which I managed to do from the third set on.”

Enough to take that pair of tiebreakers, perhaps, but not to win a return game: Isner held all 27 times he served.

When a reporter told him how many aces Isner finished with, Bemelmans asked, “Is that a record?”

He then was reminded of that three-day, 11-hour marathon in the first round eight years ago – Isner hit 113; the man he beat, Nicolas Mahut, had 103 – and Bemelmans rolled his eyes and said, “Ah, of course.”

So Isner’s 64 slots come in as the third highest ace count at Wimbledon. At this point, though, he’s far more interested in doing something he’s never done: get to the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Isner is 0-3 in the third round so far, with each defeat in a fifth set.

“That, of course, weighs on you, especially at this event. It’s not just fifth set, in general; it’s this event,” said Isner, who faces 98th-ranked Radu Albot of Moldova on Friday. “So to finally come through on the good side of that feels amazing.”

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Top-ranked Halep beats Saisai at Wimbledon

AP Images
Associated PressJul 5, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON – Top-ranked Simona Halep won the last 10 games to beat Saisai Zheng of China 7-5, 6-0 in the second round of Wimbledon.

Saisai led 5-3 in the first set but Halep broke back for 5-5 and cruised the rest of the way against her 126th-ranked opponent.

Halep won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

She lost in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2016 and 2017.

 