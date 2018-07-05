AP Images

John Isner hits 64 aces in second-round win

Associated PressJul 5, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
LONDON – John Isner hit 64 aces – 64! – and saved two match points while winning a five-setter at Wimbledon for only the second time in six tries.

You might have heard of the other such victory: It ended 70-68 in the final set.

In this much shorter instance of going the distance, the No. 9-seeded Isner came through 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (3), 7-5 against Ruben Bemelmans, a Belgian qualifier ranked 104th, in a second-round match that ended Thursday after it was interrupted by rain the evening earlier.

“Certainly didn’t sleep like a baby last night,” the 33-year-old American said.

“All the stuff is running through my head. I’m half asleep, I’m not really asleep. We have all been there. You have something weighing on you,” he continued. “But fortunately, I didn’t feel, like, tired today. I still had a lot of adrenaline running through my body.”

Among the things that might have kept Isner tossing and turning:

– Isner held a match point at 6-5 in the third-set tiebreaker, but Bemelmans erased that with a winner, then added the next two points, too, to grab that set;

– he also dropped the fourth set in a tiebreaker;

– he had lost four five-setters in a row at Wimbledon, exiting the tournament that way in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017;

– he got into a heated and extended argument with chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani over a couple of replay reviews Isner was sure were incorrect, drawing a warning for the language he used.

“Now I’m going to get fined for that,” Isner said to Lahyani after apologizing, while also noting, “I said one bad word.”

They resumed Thursday at 4-3 in the fifth set, and Isner quickly was one point from defeat, trailing 5-4 while serving at 15-40. But he made both of those match points disappear via – what else? – aces, the first at 132 mph and the other at 144 mph.

“Just him keeping his nerves really well. Props to him that he produced those serves,” Bemelmans said. “There’s always a letdown when you miss those chances, but really, I didn’t miss them. He served them away. So it was not my fault. I could do nothing about it.”

Isner, who is based in Dallas, then broke in the next game and served out the victory, although not without casting aside one last break point, after double-faulting to 30-40. He closed this way: 141 mph service winner, 127 mph ace, 140 mph service winner.

That serve, Bemelmans said, is “tough on any surface.”

“Sometimes you’ve just got to bluff a little bit and choose a side, just to get in his head,” he added, “which I managed to do from the third set on.”

Enough to take that pair of tiebreakers, perhaps, but not to win a return game: Isner held all 27 times he served.

When a reporter told him how many aces Isner finished with, Bemelmans asked, “Is that a record?”

He then was reminded of that three-day, 11-hour marathon in the first round eight years ago – Isner hit 113; the man he beat, Nicolas Mahut, had 103 – and Bemelmans rolled his eyes and said, “Ah, of course.”

So Isner’s 64 slots come in as the third highest ace count at Wimbledon. At this point, though, he’s far more interested in doing something he’s never done: get to the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Isner is 0-3 in the third round so far, with each defeat in a fifth set.

“That, of course, weighs on you, especially at this event. It’s not just fifth set, in general; it’s this event,” said Isner, who faces 98th-ranked Radu Albot of Moldova on Friday. “So to finally come through on the good side of that feels amazing.”

Top-ranked Halep beats Saisai at Wimbledon

AP Images
Associated PressJul 5, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
LONDON – Top-ranked Simona Halep won the last 10 games to beat Saisai Zheng of China 7-5, 6-0 in the second round of Wimbledon.

Saisai led 5-3 in the first set but Halep broke back for 5-5 and cruised the rest of the way against her 126th-ranked opponent.

Halep won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

She lost in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2016 and 2017.

 

Tiafoe making good on promises at Wimbledon

AP Photo
Associated PressJul 4, 2018, 4:35 PM EDT
LONDON — Frances Tiafoe remembers promising to his parents before he was even a teenager that tennis would change their lives.

As his talent for the sport became obvious at the tennis center in Maryland where his father was a maintenance worker – and lived with his family in an office that served as their apartment – Tiafoe vowed he would use his abilities to better their circumstances.

“I told them when I was about 11, 12 years old, this is what it was going to be,” Tiafoe said Tuesday, sitting in an interview room at the All England Club after a first-round win at Wimbledon. “You guys just have to sit back and wait for it.”

Wait no longer. The now 20-year-old Tiafoe is on the verge of breaking into the top 50 in the rankings. He already has reached a level where his income from the sport has taken his parents a long way from the struggles they faced after arriving in the United States as immigrants from Sierra Leone.

“I’ve still got a long way to go,” Tiafoe said. “But I said, `Look, I’m going to change everybody’s life, I’m going to buy you all a house. I’m going to do X, Y, and Z, and everybody’s going to live nice at the end of my career and no one is going to have to worry about anything.’ `’

If he keeps playing the way he did against Fernando Verdasco – a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist seeded 30th – they won’t have to worry at all.

Tiafoe beat Verdasco 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 after outplaying the Spaniard on the key points. The American saved 13 of the 15 break points he faced while converting two of the only four he had himself.

“I played to win when it was time to step up,” he said.

Tiafoe has been stepping up all his life. Even though his parents weren’t as sure as he was that tennis was the answer.

“My dad always believed me,” Tiafoe said. “My mom, she wanted me to go to college, (and said) you can do whatever you want after that. I said, it’s not going to go down like that. … There was one plan and that was it. There was no Plan B because that just distracts you from Plan A. I had a vision, and I wanted it every day. I dream chased every day. There was always a purpose to what I was doing on the court, because it’s not about me at the end of the day. Because my parents, they sacrificed for me and my brother, and I had to do it for them.”

His mom, Alphina, didn’t seem unhappy about her son’s career choice as she watched him play on Court 11 on Tuesday.

“That’s my little boy,” she shouted as he wrapped up the victory.