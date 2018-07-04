Venus Williams comes back again at Wimbledon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON – Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams once again dropped the opening set, and once again dominated the rest of the way to win.

The No. 9 seed, at 38 the oldest woman in the draw, came back to beat 141st-ranked qualifier Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 to reach the third round at the All England Club.

Williams got broken in the first game and did not recover in the opening set, in which she made 12 unforced errors, twice as many as Dulgheru. Nine of those were errant forehands.

But the American, the runner-up at Wimbledon a year ago, then won seven games in a row.

In the first round, Williams started by ceding a tiebreaker against 58th-ranked Johanna Larsson before taking 12 of the last 15 games.