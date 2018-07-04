Venus Williams comes back again at Wimbledon

LONDON – Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams once again dropped the opening set, and once again dominated the rest of the way to win.
The No. 9 seed, at 38 the oldest woman in the draw, came back to beat 141st-ranked qualifier Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 to reach the third round at the All England Club.
Williams got broken in the first game and did not recover in the opening set, in which she made 12 unforced errors, twice as many as Dulgheru. Nine of those were errant forehands.
But the American, the runner-up at Wimbledon a year ago, then won seven games in a row.
In the first round, Williams started by ceding a tiebreaker against 58th-ranked Johanna Larsson before taking 12 of the last 15 games.
LONDON (AP) Roger Federer won 35 straight points on his own serve en route to beating Lukas Lacko of Slovakia 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of Wimbledon.
Federer didn’t drop a point on his serve in the entire second set and kept that streak going until he was 30-0 up at 4-1 in the third, when Lacko sent a backhand winner down the line.
In total, the eight-time champion lost just nine of 61 points on his serve and broke Lacko five times, including with a forehand winner to close out the match.
Desmond said he was not aware of Federer’s plans, though tournament staff check all players’ kits before the tournament to make sure they don’t violate any rules.
“Providing you’re adhering to the specifications in terms of the all-white rule and the amount of measurement in terms of branding, then that’s fine,” Desmond said. “It would have been checked by the club in terms of a technical perspective. From a commercial perspective, that’s his business.”
LONDON — Dominic Thiem became the third top-10 player to exit the men’s draw in the opening round at Wimbledon when he retired hurt with his opponent, Marcos Baghdatis, leading 6-4, 7-5, 2-0.
The French Open runner-up received a medical timeout for treatment on his back, before the pain eventually became too much early in the third set.
Reaching the final at Roland Garros was a career-best Grand Slam result for the 24-year-old Austrian, but the grind of the clay-court season appeared to have taken its toll.
Sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov lost to Stan Wawrinka on Monday, while 10th-seeded David Goffin lost in straight sets to Australian Matthew Ebden earlier Tuesday.
Baghdatis is into the second round for the ninth time in his career and will next face Spain’s David Ferrer or Russian Karen Khachanov.