Federer eases into 3rd round at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) Roger Federer won 35 straight points on his own serve en route to beating Lukas Lacko of Slovakia 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of Wimbledon.

Federer didn’t drop a point on his serve in the entire second set and kept that streak going until he was 30-0 up at 4-1 in the third, when Lacko sent a backhand winner down the line.

In total, the eight-time champion lost just nine of 61 points on his serve and broke Lacko five times, including with a forehand winner to close out the match.

Media director for the All England Club. “That’s absolutely fine. It’s obviously a marketing coup for Roger. … We set the stage, he’s done a reveal.”

Desmond said he was not aware of Federer’s plans, though tournament staff check all players’ kits before the tournament to make sure they don’t violate any rules.

“Providing you’re adhering to the specifications in terms of the all-white rule and the amount of measurement in terms of branding, then that’s fine,” Desmond said. “It would have been checked by the club in terms of a technical perspective. From a commercial perspective, that’s his business.”

