Rafael Nadal advances to second round at Wimbledon

LONDON — Two-time champion Rafael Nadal moved into the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Dudi Sela of Israel.
The second-seeded Nadal hadn’t played a match since claiming his 11th French Open title last month, but showed little sign of rust as he cruised to victory against Sela.
Nadal is seeking a first Wimbledon title since 2010, which would also make him just the second man to do the French Open-Wimbledon double three times.
He will next face Vasek Popisil of Canada or Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.
LONDON — Dominic Thiem became the third top-10 player to exit the men’s draw in the opening round at Wimbledon when he retired hurt with his opponent, Marcos Baghdatis, leading 6-4, 7-5, 2-0.
The French Open runner-up received a medical timeout for treatment on his back, before the pain eventually became too much early in the third set.
Reaching the final at Roland Garros was a career-best Grand Slam result for the 24-year-old Austrian, but the grind of the clay-court season appeared to have taken its toll.
Sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov lost to Stan Wawrinka on Monday, while 10th-seeded David Goffin lost in straight sets to Australian Matthew Ebden earlier Tuesday.
Baghdatis is into the second round for the ninth time in his career and will next face Spain’s David Ferrer or Russian Karen Khachanov.
LONDON — Nick Kyrgios has served his way into the second round at Wimbledon.
The 15th-seeded Australian hit 42 aces and saved all five break points he faced to beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-3. Kyrgios earned the only break of the match to go 5-3 up in the fourth set before serving out the match.
Kyrgios reached the quarterfinals on his Wimbledon debut in 2014 but had to retire with a hip injury in the first round last year.
Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany also advanced, beating James Duckworth of Australia 7-5, 6-2, 6-0.