Nick Kyrgios serves 42 aces to advance at Wimbledon

LONDON — Nick Kyrgios has served his way into the second round at Wimbledon.

The 15th-seeded Australian hit 42 aces and saved all five break points he faced to beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-3. Kyrgios earned the only break of the match to go 5-3 up in the fourth set before serving out the match.

Kyrgios reached the quarterfinals on his Wimbledon debut in 2014 but had to retire with a hip injury in the first round last year.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany also advanced, beating James Duckworth of Australia 7-5, 6-2, 6-0.