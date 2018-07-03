Kei Nishikori on to second round at Wimbledon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Kei Nishikori is into the second round at Wimbledon after beating American qualifier Christian Harrison 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

The 24th-seeded Nishikori saw off Harrison’s attempt at a comeback by claiming a tight third set, before cruising to victory in the fourth.

Nishikori, the top-ranked Japanese player at the tournament, will next face another Australian, Bernard Tomic, who made the first-round draw as a lucky loser and took full advantage by defeating Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (2).