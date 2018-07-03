Kei Nishikori on to second round at Wimbledon

LONDON — Kei Nishikori is into the second round at Wimbledon after beating American qualifier Christian Harrison 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
The 24th-seeded Nishikori saw off Harrison’s attempt at a comeback by claiming a tight third set, before cruising to victory in the fourth.
Nishikori, the top-ranked Japanese player at the tournament, will next face another Australian, Bernard Tomic, who made the first-round draw as a lucky loser and took full advantage by defeating Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
LONDON — Dominic Thiem became the third top-10 player to exit the men’s draw in the opening round at Wimbledon when he retired hurt with his opponent, Marcos Baghdatis, leading 6-4, 7-5, 2-0.
The French Open runner-up received a medical timeout for treatment on his back, before the pain eventually became too much early in the third set.
Reaching the final at Roland Garros was a career-best Grand Slam result for the 24-year-old Austrian, but the grind of the clay-court season appeared to have taken its toll.
Sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov lost to Stan Wawrinka on Monday, while 10th-seeded David Goffin lost in straight sets to Australian Matthew Ebden earlier Tuesday.
Baghdatis is into the second round for the ninth time in his career and will next face Spain’s David Ferrer or Russian Karen Khachanov.
LONDON — Two-time champion Rafael Nadal moved into the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Dudi Sela of Israel.
The second-seeded Nadal hadn’t played a match since claiming his 11th French Open title last month, but showed little sign of rust as he cruised to victory against Sela.
Nadal is seeking a first Wimbledon title since 2010, which would also make him just the second man to do the French Open-Wimbledon double three times.
He will next face Vasek Popisil of Canada or Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.