Dominic Thiem retires injured at Wimbledon

LONDON — Dominic Thiem became the third top-10 player to exit the men’s draw in the opening round at Wimbledon when he retired hurt with his opponent, Marcos Baghdatis, leading 6-4, 7-5, 2-0.

The French Open runner-up received a medical timeout for treatment on his back, before the pain eventually became too much early in the third set.

Reaching the final at Roland Garros was a career-best Grand Slam result for the 24-year-old Austrian, but the grind of the clay-court season appeared to have taken its toll.

Sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov lost to Stan Wawrinka on Monday, while 10th-seeded David Goffin lost in straight sets to Australian Matthew Ebden earlier Tuesday.

Baghdatis is into the second round for the ninth time in his career and will next face Spain’s David Ferrer or Russian Karen Khachanov.