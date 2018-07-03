del Potro stays perfect in Wimbledon first round

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Juan Martin del Potro maintained his record of never losing in the first round at Wimbledon.

The fifth-seeded Argentine beat Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday to set up a second-round meeting with Feliciano Lopez. It was del Potro’s first grass-court match of the season after withdrawing from Queen’s with a groin injury, but the former U.S. Open champion used his big serve to dominate the match – hitting 22 aces and saving all four break points he faced.

Del Potro has reached at least the second round in all nine of his Wimbledon appearances and reached the semifinals in 2013.

Lopez beat Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.