del Potro stays perfect in Wimbledon first round

LONDON — Juan Martin del Potro maintained his record of never losing in the first round at Wimbledon.
The fifth-seeded Argentine beat Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday to set up a second-round meeting with Feliciano Lopez. It was del Potro’s first grass-court match of the season after withdrawing from Queen’s with a groin injury, but the former U.S. Open champion used his big serve to dominate the match – hitting 22 aces and saving all four break points he faced.
Del Potro has reached at least the second round in all nine of his Wimbledon appearances and reached the semifinals in 2013.
Lopez beat Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
LONDON — Dominic Thiem became the third top-10 player to exit the men’s draw in the opening round at Wimbledon when he retired hurt with his opponent, Marcos Baghdatis, leading 6-4, 7-5, 2-0.
The French Open runner-up received a medical timeout for treatment on his back, before the pain eventually became too much early in the third set.
Reaching the final at Roland Garros was a career-best Grand Slam result for the 24-year-old Austrian, but the grind of the clay-court season appeared to have taken its toll.
Sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov lost to Stan Wawrinka on Monday, while 10th-seeded David Goffin lost in straight sets to Australian Matthew Ebden earlier Tuesday.
Baghdatis is into the second round for the ninth time in his career and will next face Spain’s David Ferrer or Russian Karen Khachanov.
LONDON — Two-time champion Rafael Nadal moved into the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Dudi Sela of Israel.
The second-seeded Nadal hadn’t played a match since claiming his 11th French Open title last month, but showed little sign of rust as he cruised to victory against Sela.
Nadal is seeking a first Wimbledon title since 2010, which would also make him just the second man to do the French Open-Wimbledon double three times.
He will next face Vasek Popisil of Canada or Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.