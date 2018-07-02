Venus Williams advances to second round at Wimbledon

LONDON — Five-time champion Venus Williams advanced to the second round at Wimbledon with a 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1 victory over Johanna Larsson.
Having struggled to establish a rhythm against her Swedish opponent during the opening set, the ninth-seeded Williams won 10 games in a row from 1-2 in the second to take control.
The 38-year-old American, the oldest woman in the draw, reached the 2017 final where she was beaten by Garbine Muguruza.
Williams’s sister Serena is set to make her return to Wimbledon later on Monday after missing last year’s tournament due to her pregnancy.
Serena Williams needed six match points to finish off a 7-5, 6-3 win over Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands and reach the second round of Wimbledon.
Williams broke for a 5-3 lead in the second set and led 40-15 when serving for the match, but Rus saved the first two match points and then another three after reaching deuce. However, Rus finally sent a shot into the net to give Williams a winning return to the All England Club.
The seven-time champion missed last year’s tournament while pregnant.
LONDON — Stan Wawrinka defeated sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-4 to claim just his second Grand Slam victory since last year’s Wimbledon.
The three-time Grand Slam champion missed the second half of 2017 after knee surgery and has struggled to regain form since returning at the Australian Open in January.
Having been forced to take another three-month break at the end of February, Wawrinka’s ranking had fallen to 225 coming into Wimbledon.
However, the sort of play that has taken the Swiss to one title at each of the other three Grand Slams was on display as he came through a tense clash with Dimitrov on Centre Court.
Wawrinka, who has twice reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club, will next face Thomas Fabbiano of Italy.