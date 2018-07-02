Venus Williams advances to second round at Wimbledon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Five-time champion Venus Williams advanced to the second round at Wimbledon with a 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1 victory over Johanna Larsson.

Having struggled to establish a rhythm against her Swedish opponent during the opening set, the ninth-seeded Williams won 10 games in a row from 1-2 in the second to take control.

The 38-year-old American, the oldest woman in the draw, reached the 2017 final where she was beaten by Garbine Muguruza.

Williams’s sister Serena is set to make her return to Wimbledon later on Monday after missing last year’s tournament due to her pregnancy.